“I Pity the Man That Ever Marries Her”: Natalie Pinkham Reveals Why a Man Must Think Twice Before Marrying Rachel Brooks

Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham recently appeared on the Pitstop podcast and shared some interesting details about her colleagues. The 46-year-old hilariously revealed that since her fellow presenter Rachel Brookes is a fantastic “detective,” she pities the man who will marry her.

Pinkham revealed the same after one of the interviewers on the podcast stated how they had a desire to be a detective. On hearing the same, Pinkham said, “You know Rachel Brookes. I always told her that you should be a detective. I pity the man that ever marries her because she is all over him. Like you would get away with nothing“.

Pinkham’s first breakthrough as an F1 presenter came back in 2011 when she worked for BBC Radio 5 Live’s Formula One Commentary team. A year later, she joined Sky Sports and has been with them ever since.

The one thing that has remained constant throughout Pinkham’s career is her passion for sports. On the same podcast, she revealed how she even loves following different sports while she is at home.

Natalie Pinkham reveals her love for sports documentaries

While speaking on the same Pitstop podcast, Natalie Pinkham revealed that the only thing she and her husband, Owain Walbyoff, have in common is their love for sports documentaries. She revealed that the two love binge-watching when they spend time together.

However, other than sports documentaries and any other non-fiction show, Pinkham revealed that she does not enjoy anything else on television. When asked if she enjoys true crime, Pinkham revealed that Walbyoff enjoys it but for her is “too scary“.

Walbyoff is the Managing Director at Endemol Games. He became engaged with Pinkham in November 2010 and the couple married in Portugal in July 2012. The couple have two children, one son and a daughter. The son, Wilf, was born on January 17, 2015. Meanwhile, their daughter, Willow, was born on June 20, 2016.