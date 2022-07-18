“I play the piano and forget everything around me”- Charles Leclerc explains how he copes up with disappointment when struggling in Formula 1

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc often shares videos on social media of himself playing the piano, and fans love that.

Most F1 drivers have a hobbies and interests, in which they remain engaged when they’re not racing. Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton has been known for his keen interest in fashion. He attends plenty of galas and fashion shows when he’s not suiting up for a race weekend.

For Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, it’s playing the piano. He has shared stories and videos on his social media accounts, showing him playing the instrument. The 24-year old does not only play it for the sake of it, but is actually really good.

Charles: “I love playing the piano. Here I can completely switch off and no longer think about racing and I enjoy that very much. I play the piano more in bad times than in good times (laughs).”#F1 #ServusTV pic.twitter.com/EHlYyTb6VW — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) July 17, 2022

Leclerc enjoys playing the piano so much, that it helps him forget about other problems, and even F1. He shared his love towards playing the instrument in a recent interview.

“I love playing the piano,” he said. “Here I can completely switch off and no longer think about racing and I enjoy that very much.”

Charles Leclerc plays the piano more during the bad times

Leclerc admitted that playing the piano helps him focus more when things aren’t going his way. This may be a reference to the fact that that weeks leading up to the Austrian GP were hard for him.

He had a comfortable lead over Max Verstappen in the early stages of the season which turned into a big deficit. This was primarily due to poor strategy calls made by the Ferrari team. However, he bounced back with a race win (his first podium since the Miami GP in April) in Spielberg.

. @Charles_Leclerc via Instagram Stories, playing the piano: “Long time no play.” The music by Charles himself 🥰#F1 #Charles16 pic.twitter.com/EdCnpQgVXU — Charles Leclerc Fan Page (@LeclercNews) July 14, 2022

“I play the piano more in bad times than in good times,” the Ferrari driver added. “When things are going well, you really want to get back on the track quickly and only think about racing.”

“But when it’s not going well, I play the piano and try to forget everything around me.”

Leclerc is currently 38 points behind Verstappen in the standings. The Red Bull driver won the 2021 World Championship, and is trying to fend off his rival to win his second successive World Championship.

