Watch as Lewis Hamilton surprises three young talented drivers with VIP tickets for the 2022 British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton invited three young karting drivers to watch him drive at the Silverstone Circuit during the 2022 British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is one of the biggest inspirations for the younger generations when it comes to motorsports. He has successfully inspired millions of people around the globe with his life story.

The seven-time world champion came from a middle-class family. His father Anthony Hamilton worked four jobs to fund his son’s F1 dream.

The hard work paid off as Hamilton is now one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time with seven titles. Apart from the financial struggles, Hamilton faced bullying at school.

Lewis Hamilton brings change to the F1 world

Former three times world champion Nelson Piquet called Hamilton with racist slurs previously for which he apologized. These are a few of the challenges that Hamilton has gone through.

The road to becoming a Formula One driver was a difficult one for Hamilton. Inspiring the young generation with his story is just one of the things Hamilton is contributing to the F1 world.

He has set up foundations with Sky Sports and Mercedes. These foundations are established to support, champion & empower young people from underrepresented groups to succeed.

Lewis Hamilton surprises three young drivers with VIP British Grand Prix tickets

During the 2022 British Grand Prix, three young talented drivers got the opportunity to watch their favourite driver from the stands.

Cordell started watching F1 when he was a baby and joined karting at the age of six. The other two drivers are Miles Harrison and Joshua Bugembe, who have 60 and 40 trophies respectively.

These three young prospects got a pleasant surprise from Hamilton. The Briton invited all of them to the British Grand Prix by providing them with VIP tickets.

This year I invited these three talented drivers to Silverstone. It’s so important to pay that forward, support young talent, and work to ensure that the future of motorsport is more diverse than the present. Joshua, Myles and Cordell thank you, I’m proud of all of you. pic.twitter.com/Kcd8NZW4y5 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 17, 2022

