Does Simone Biles Have a Calf Injury at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Simone Biles is on a mission to redeem herself in Paris after everything that happened in Tokyo. Citing mental health issues, the American Gymnast withdrew from most competitions while also letting go of her all-around title from the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, on her path to redemption, a hurdle appeared where she seemingly injured herself, putting a question mark on the rest of her campaign.

While warming up for the floor exercise routine, Biles tweaked her calf, causing her visible discomfort. The same put the fans in a worrisome mood as they hoped to see the 27-year-old back at the top of her field. Nonetheless, Biles powered through the discomfort and qualified for the finals in each of her categories.

Simone Biles fought through an undisclosed calf injury to help the USA secure 1st place in Team Gymnastics qualifiers Hope she’s OK Full story: https://t.co/yM5NQ3XHx3 pic.twitter.com/I8JS8sVY8B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2024

Shortly after the qualifying events, Cecile Landi, the team’s coach, revealed she had no concerns about the situation around Biles. Thus, Landi was confident that Biles would continue to compete in the Paris Olympics.

Heading to the finals, Simone Biles has the option to opt out of any event should she feel the need to. Taking what happened in Tokyo into consideration, the American contingent does not want their star performer to feel like a ‘Gold Medal Token.’

However, there is a lot more at stake than just a Gold medal for Biles at the French capital. Despite the flexibility afforded to her, Biles’ potential achievements in Paris could cement her legacy in Olympic history.

History waiting to shake hands with Biles in Paris

Entering the finals as a favorite to win the Gold, Biles will be looking to bow out of the Olympics in style. At 27, she perhaps doesn’t have another Olympic campaign left in her. Notably, should she be crowned the all-around [AA] champion in Paris, the GOAT will become the third woman in history to be a two-time AA Olympic champion.

Simone Biles. Sunisa Lee. For the first time in the history of Women’s Gymnastics, two Olympic AA Champions will compete against each other in an Olympic All-Around Final. pic.twitter.com/BxHhuqgZh5 — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2024

Moreover, competing alongside teammate Sunisa Lee, Biles also stands on the precipice of unprecedented history. As long as the 27-year-old doesn’t withdraw, her face-off with Lee will mean that it will be the first time in Olympics history that two AA Olympic champs will go head-to-head in the finals. Being the two latest winners of the title, this could well be the final showdown between them for all the bragging rights.