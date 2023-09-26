“I Should Have Deleted That!”: Charles Leclerc Once Left Red With Embarrassment After Watching Himself Party Too Hard

Ferrari’s star driver Charles Leclerc is famous for a lot of things, but not his dancing. When comparing his dancing to his driving ability, the Monegasque driver is definitely not as good. On one such occasion, he was left red-faced after he watched his dance moves from his F2 winning days, as per an interview with Fox.

Leclerc is undoubtedly one of the most famous drivers in F1 today. As a result, fans tend to follow his every move both and off the track. However, even when the 25-year-old was just a promising rookie, people had eyes on him, because of his immense driving talent.

Leclerc was one of the best in F2, winning the world championship with Prema in 2017. Apart from racing with them, he also has memories that he would be begging to forget now. Years later when he began to talk about them, he joked that he should have taken more safety measures.

Charles Leclerc is in shambles over his dance moves

Leclerc once appeared in an interview with Fox where he shared the details about his F2 days, his time with Prema Racing, and his arrival at Ferrari. Amid this, he also mentioned his post-F2 winning scenes.

Talking about this, he said in the interview with Fox, “Oh my god, I should have deleted that.” Following this, he added, “This was in Prema. I remember this, we partied quite a bit that night because I had just won the F2 championship. Prema team is good memory.”

Admittedly, the Monegasque driver had a sharp rise in motorsport and his F2 days set the stage for a potentially glittering F1 career. However, he also excelled in Formula Renault, Formula Three and GP3.

The happy times of Leclerc with Prema Racing

Charles Leclerc spent his F2 days with Prema Racing in 2017 after arriving from GP3. He arrived at the team as a winner and he made sure he won the F2 category as well that year itself to book himself a seat in F1 with Sauber the very next year.

Notably, the F2 series with Prema Racing was what gave Leclerc the lessons to become a mature racing driver. During an interview, he once shared that the good friendship he had with the mechanics and the drivers made his time with Prema so memorable.

He was happy with them and according to him, being a part of the Italian team was “pure pleasure.” Leclerc finally received his F1 call in 2018 and there was no looking back. He finished runners-up in 2022 and once he gets the right car, the F1 world championship might just be the wait of the hour for him.