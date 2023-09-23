HomeSearch

After Winning Singapore GP, Ferrari Sent Clear Signal to Red Bull Yet Again On Suzuka Supremacy

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published September 23, 2023

After Winning Singapore GP, Ferrari Sent Clear Signal to Red Bull Yet Again On Suzuka Supremacy

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Following Carlos Sainz’s win at the Singapore Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari have been oozing confidence. Despite Ferrari struggling all season, the recent success at Monza and Singapore have made the Monegasque believe that Ferrari is not too far behind Red Bull in terms of overall development. Now, as per MotorsportWeek, he came up to share a clear signal to Max Verstappen’s team ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Ferrari duo gave a blistering performance in Singapore. However, coming to Japan, they were not too far from Verstappen’s Red Bull. Even though the Dutchman was on top, they were close to match his pace.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1704910865282331018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The two Free Practice sessions at Suzuka saw the Prancing Horse duo finish in P2 and P4 in the timesheet. However, the defending champion’s struggles with pace also gave out confidence in the Monegasque.

Leclerc supremely confident about Ferrari’s chance up ahead

Even though Red Bull and Verstappen are the clear favorites coming into Suzuka, Leclerc believes his team is not far from reaching the defending champions. Talking about this, he said, according to MotorsportWeek, “Obviously, we keep learning about this car.”

Following this, he added, “The last two and three races we learned a lot, and now it’s about putting all of it together, which we did in Singapore, so we need to do that here too. Red Bull seems to be extremely quick this weekend, but I don’t think we are too far off.” 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1705116685953269851?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Monegasque had P4 and P2 finish during the two FP sessions, where the Dutchman toppled the timesheet in both sessions. Therefore, all eyes will be on Saturday to find out who comes out on top when it really matters.

Ferrari building their confidence following the Singapore GP win

The Scuderia Ferrari began their 2023 F1 season moderately after failing to capitalize on their F1-75 concept. As a result, they found themselves behind Red Bull, Mercedes, and Aston Martin in the Constructors’ championship.

However, they made slow but decent recoveries as they went on to overtake Aston Martin in the process and are breathing right behind Mercedes’ neck. Notably, the confidence has reached sky-high after their Marina Bay Circuit win.

As the Prancing Horse now began to deliver, this brought out a clear but subtle power struggle between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as the duo would want to get the better of each other at every race.

Share this article

About the author

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush. With over one and a half decades of love for the sport and five years of experience in the field, he dreams to be a regular at the paddock when the lights go out. A Red Bull fan and F1 fan in general over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen dominate the track. Apart from F1, he's also a big-time Madridista and Federer fanatic. He was a sub-junior level footballer, won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak throughout, he tries different cuisines and learns new cultures whenever he's away from the keyboard.

Read more from Sabyasachi Biswas