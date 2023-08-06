Toto Wolff’s Holidays Go Off to a Horrid Start as Mercedes Boss Appears to Break His Arm Yet Again

Following the Belgian GP’s conclusion a week ago, F1 entered its annual two-week summer break, when all proceedings directly related to the sport come to a halt. The likes of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen started their break on a high, but for Toto Wolff, it was a completely different story. As per Susie Wolff’s Instagram post, the Mercedes boss appears to have broken his arm- not the best start to a holiday he would have hoped for.

Advertisement

Susie Wolff posted a series of photos on her social media account which shows the Wolff family enjoying their holiday. However, this outing wasn’t too good for Mercedes team principal Toto. In one of the pictures, the 51-year-old boss is seen with a blue bandage on his left arm.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesNewsUK/status/1688170516312440832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

At a time when most people in F1 are unwinding and enjoying their time off, Wolff seems to be down with an injury that won’t do his mood much good.

Susie Wolff reveals Toto Wolff’s injury

According to Susie Wolff, her husband Toto Wolff suffered an injury while he was engaging in a downhill mountain biking activity. The Silver Arrows boss accompanied his son in this, but thankfully, the latter does not appear to have suffered any injuries.

Writing about this, Susie Wolff wrote on Instagram, “Action packed start to the summer holidays. Last picture shows how the downhill mountain biking ended for Toto.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvmfo7aMV7X/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

However, this was not the first time the Mercedes team principal injured himself during the summer break. The billionaire boss has injured himself severely on several occasions, including a serious vertebrae fracture which dates back to his own racing days.

Advertisement

When did Wolff break his arm last?

During the 2014 F1 season’s summer break, Wolff along with the members of his team went for cycling. There, he crashed as a result of a big pile-up involving several others. Unfortunately, the crash resulted in the 51-year-old breaking his arm.

In the peloton crash, a few members of the Mercedes team also injured themselves. And admittedly, he also appeared in a cast after that year’s summer break.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/547023119425495040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There is still time for Toto Wolff to recover from the injury before the sport returns at the end of August. However, with three weeks to go, Wolff will have lesser time to enjoy as he will have to go through a recovery time.