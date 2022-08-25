“I still believe in the title”: To overcome 80 point deficit Charles Leclerc takes inspiration from former teammate

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc says he will try to make the most of the opportunities in the coming races to claim the 2022 Drivers championship.

Charles Leclerc returns to Spa-Francorchamps for the first race after F1’s summer break. The Monegasque claimed the 2019 Belgian GP, his first F1 win and cemented his name as a future talent in F1.

But this year, Leclerc returns with his eyes set on winning the F1 championship. But the hopes of winning his maiden title with Ferrari seem low.

Leclerc is 80 points behind Max Verstappen in the 2022 driver’s standings. The 2021 World Champion has claimed 8 wins from the first 13 races and looks favourite to take home his second title this year.

Charles: “I believe in the title still. It is going to be much more difficult but we will never give up and push until the very end.” And those cheers when he said that 💪❤️#BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/T6JSVjgC8o — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) August 25, 2022

But Leclerc says he has not lost hopes yet. The Monegasque appeared positive and calm when he was seen in the F1 paddock ahead of the 2022 Belgian GP.

The Monegasque said the ups and downs of the first half of the season left him severely fatigued. And after spending the 3 weeks of the break with his close ones, he is charged up and ready to race.

He said, “We will try, as a team, to tackle one race at a time, optimizing the opportunities that will gradually arise in front of us. I still believe in the title. It will be difficult, of course, but I will believe it until the end.”

Sebastian Vettel an inspiration for Charles Leclerc

If Charles manages to overturn Max Verstappen’s 80-point lead in the championship, it will go down in F1’s history as the “Greatest Comeback.” But this feat is far from reality and will require a gargantuan effort from Leclerc and Ferrari.

And for inspiration, Charles has turned to his former teammate Sebastian Vettel. Vettel had overcome a 31-point deficit in the last 6 races to win his first F1 championship.

But most importantly, his 2013 season performance. Vettel won all 9 races after the Summer break. He would win his 4th world championship title in India, a whole 3 races ahead of the season finale in Brazil.

“I have to do like Sebastian Vettel in 2013 when he won every race after the summer break. Maybe it’s easier said than done but I’ll do my best.”

27 OCTOBER, 2013: 🇮🇳 Sebastian Vettel wins in India – and clinches the title with three races to spare A four-time world champion at the age of 26 🏆🏆🏆🏆 And only the third driver in history to win four consecutive titles #F1 #OnThisDay @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/kMWRaO2lMQ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 27, 2020

Vettel won the 2013 season by 155 point margin, the greatest in the sport. It was one of the most dominant championship victories in F1 history.

