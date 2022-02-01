“I think he wants to get some people out of there, like race director Michael Masi”– Lewis Hamilton’s unusual silence is building pressure on FIA to make some strict decisions

Lewis Hamilton’s silence has been continious since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix controversy and it may force FIA to take strict steps.

In the final race of the 2021 season, the title depended on that last battle. But in the last few moments of the race, some questionable decisions by Michael Masi snubbed Lewis Hamilton his eighth F1 title.

Since then, the Briton has not responded to any questions by the F1 media, and kept his presence in his professional space limited. Thus, the silence by Hamilton is frightening for FIA.

Jeroen Bleekemolen, the Dutch racing driver, claims that the unusual silence by hamilton must be something FIA wants to end. So, to achieve that they might have to take some harsh decisions.

“His opinion is noticed and everyone is talking about it,” he told NOS. “That puts pressure on the FIA. They have to intervene and make changes. The FIA ​​has to come up with a good story, otherwise Hamilton’s first words will not be what the F1 leadership would like to hear.”

Saying nothing is more impactful for Lewis Hamilton

Bleekemolen further claims that this is something unusual by Hamilton, and it is bringing more impact than if he had said anything after his defeat in UAE.

“His silence illustrates the enormous frustration. It underlines the need for the FIA ​​to change things. Saying nothing is more impressive than all the things Lewis could have said. The ball is in the FIA’s court.”

“The silence is unusual,” he continued. “But the way Hamilton lost the World title was also far from normal. Hamilton has the feeling the competition has been manipulated. His annoyance is so great he has closed himself off from the outside world.””

“That is often the case in life – if you have nothing good to say, it is better not to say anything.”

Lewis Hamilton’s plan

The 40-year-old thinks that Hamilton has got the influence to compel FIA to make some extreme decisions. According to him, the seven-time world champion wants an overhaul within the governing body.

“I expect and hope he continues. It’s more fun when he’s there,” he said. “Lewis is driven and good enough to last a few more years. He also sees that eighth World title.

“Hamilton is trying to increase the pressure on the FIA ​​motorsport federation and is powerful. I think he wants to get some people out of there, like race director Michael Masi.

“Lewis wants to turn it upside down. He can do that. He has a lot of influence as the greatest of all. Some people will disappear.”

