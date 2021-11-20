F1

“Their straight line speed is under control”– Christian Horner has good news for Red Bull despite losing pole to Mercedes in Qatar GP quali

"Their straight line speed is under control"– Christian Horner has good news for Red Bull despite losing pole to Mercedes in Qatar GP quali
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Stop trying to act like Michael Jordan during his flu-game!": Jazz's Rudy Gay reacts hilariously to DeMar DeRozan's recent post on Instagram
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Their straight line speed is under control"– Christian Horner has good news for Red Bull despite losing pole to Mercedes in Qatar GP quali
“Their straight line speed is under control”– Christian Horner has good news for Red Bull despite losing pole to Mercedes in Qatar GP quali

Christian Horner reveals that Mercedes data shows the straight-line speed is now comparable to Red…