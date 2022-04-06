“Seb and Charles!” – Charles Leclerc forgets himself in illustrious Ferrari record

Charles Leclerc forgot himself and his former Ferrari teammate, Sebastian Vettel, in the noteworthy Ferrari 1-2 pairings.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz claimed the 1-2 position in the new Ferrari in the first race of the 2022 season in Bahrain.

It is the first time since 2019 that Ferrari has claimed the top two positions. The team overcame two difficult years and developed a car that looks like a championship-winning car.

Leclerc took the pole position in Bahrain following a brilliant battle with the 2021 world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz followed him to second place after Verstappen retired from the race.

Both the Ferrari drivers were asked to name all the Ferrari pairing that have claimed a 1-2. Sainz and Leclerc named five out of eight pairings while the Monegasque driver forgot to name his own pairing.

Leclerc took the second position next to Vettel at the first in the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix. The current Ferrari duo named the pairings from the time Leclerc was born in 1997. They recalled Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello.

Sainz went on to say Michael Schumacher and Eddie Irvine and then suddenly recalled the duo of Seb and Charles that Leclerc had forgotten.

The remaining three pairings were Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Massa, Michael Schumacher and Felipe Massa and Eddie Irvine and Mika Salo.

Charles Leclerc has to unlock his full potential

Leclerc started the season at the top of the grid. In the Saudi Arabian GP, he got snatched off his pole position by Verstappen in the final lap of the race.

However, even after losing the race, the Monegasque said that he enjoyed the race and that every race should be like the one in Saudi Arabia.

“I feel good in general, but there’s definitely more to come. The thing I’m happy about is not really the performance but that I know exactly where I still need to work, and what I need to improve to unlock more performance,” he said.

“Whether it will be enough or not to win the world championship, I have no idea. It’s still very early on in the season, but let’s say that it’s a very good start to the season.”

“As I said many times, I think development will be key, and we as drivers need to help the team in the best way possible to keep this competitiveness.”

