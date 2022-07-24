“I think we can get to 400 races together”- Lewis Hamilton may extend his Mercedes stay to win more World Titles

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff hinted at Lewis Hamilton extending his stay at the team in order to aim for more Titles.

Hamilton’s move to Mercedes in 2013 was heavily criticized. McLaren, his former team was soaring and was able to compete for race wins regularly. Mercedes meanwhile, were new to the sport and people were not sure if it was the right move for his career.

Today, we all know how that move turned out to be. Hamilton has gone on to create history for the Brackley based outfit, winning six World Titles, adding to the one he won at McLaren. He has taken part in 299 races and has 103 wins to his name.

Lewis Hamilton will mark his 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th Grand Prix this weekend in France 🤯 And, what a career the Brit has had! ✨#FrenchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/zwd4W63h97 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 23, 2022

Hamilton is set to take part in his 300th race this Sunday in France. His contract with Mercedes however, expires at the end of the 2023 season and rumors say that he may lose his seat. Wolff however has shut these suggestions down.

The 50-year old insisted that they would like to have Hamilton around for as long as possible.

Lewis Hamilton may win 1oth World Title at Mercedes, says Wolff

Hamilton is 37-years old but still at the top of his game. Mercedes’ W13 is not the strongest car this season, but Hamilton continues to show everyone why he’s so good by regularly being in the mix for podium results.

Last season he was engaged in an intense battle for the World Championship along with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. He lost out on it in heartbreaking fashion, but still picked himself up and returned this year to compete at the highest level.

“We talked a few weeks ago about how long a partnership can last,” Toto Wolff said. “And the number was 5 to 10 years. Someone said he has to win the eighth title, so why not the 10th?”

So much love here, merci ❤️🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/lZXxULKagA — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 23, 2022

“Given F1’s current schedule of 22 races a season, it would only take another four years for Lewis to reach his 400th grand prix.”

Lewis Hamilton is currently P6 in the Drivers’ Standings with 109 points. He is 19 points behind teammate George Russell who is one place ahead of him. Hamilton will start Sunday’s French GP coming on the back of three back to back podium finishes.

