“I want to fight for wins” – Sebastian Vettel drops major hint regarding F1 future

Sebastian Vettel is keen on winning races and he will evaluate his future with Aston Martin following the summer break.

Sebastian Vettel is currently in the twilight years of his F1 career. The 35-year-old German drives for Aston Martin and is one of the most wholesome people in the F1 grid.

But Vettel enjoyed his best racing days with Red Bull with whom he won 4 consecutive World Championships from 2010 to 2013. Vettel has been crowned the youngest Champion in the history of the sport. He gave Red Bull its first title as a constructor.

Vettel later moved to Ferrari in 2015. Here he shared a fierce rivalry with Lewis Hamilton. Vettel came close to a 5th championship in 2017 and 2018 where he finished runner-up. He later moved to Aston Martin in 2021.

With Aston, Vettel has not enjoyed a great run of form. Despite giving the team their first and only podium in the 2021 Azerbaijan GP, he has not matched the expectations of many.

Vettel has been plagued by reliability issues and a lack of pace. The German is frustrated battling on race weekends with backmarkers for mere points. He is still keen on winning races and this might see the German move from the British team at the end of his contract.

Italian Journalist Davide Russo was in conversation with 4-time World Champion. Regarding his future, Vettel said, “I want to fight not only for points but for wins, otherwise the fun is lost.”

He added, “In the next few weeks, together with my family, I will have to be clear about how realistic my goals are and how much energy I still feel in me to grow with the team.” Vettel’s contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of the 2022 season.

Will Sebastian Vettel leave Aston Martin?

Sebastian Vettel is still hungry to win races. The German is keen on challenging podium places. But the Aston Martin AMR-22 has lacked the edge and has been displaced by the likes of Haas.

Aston failed to capitalise on the 2022 Regulations change. These changes were considered to have given midfield and backmarker teams a fighting chance. But the AMR-22 does not allow Vettel to challenge for podiums.

Vettel sits 14th in the Drivers standings with 15 points. While Aston Martin is 9th in the Constructors standings with 18 points, only ahead of Williams. And hence, possible that Vettel might not extend his time with Aston Martin and might look elsewhere.

But with the limited seats in F1, all the top teams have locked their driver line-ups for the coming season. Added to it, Vettel’s hefty wages during times of budget caps might not play to his advantage. This means Seb could potentially leave F1 for racing in other sports or even consider retiring from racing

