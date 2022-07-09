"Independent from who his father is..." - Sebastian Vettel says Michael Schumacher is not a factor in his relation with Mick Schumacher

Sebastian Vettel says he gets along well with Mick Schumacher and the latter’s father Michael is not a factor in the relationship.

Sebastian Vettel is the ultimate fan of Haas’ Mick Schumacher in the F1 grid. He is also a big mentor and motivator for the Haas driver.

After a dry run throughout the 2021 season and in the first nine races of the 2022 season, Schumacher scored his first points in F1 at the British GP. Among others, Vettel made him known as the ultimate fan of the Haas driver as he went cheering for him.

Schumacher got engaged in a battle with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the Silverstone circuit and finally made it through the points-scoring position as he crossed the chequered flag.

Celebrating with Schumacher, Vettel stated after the race, “I saw what happened and I saw he was closing the gap. I was actually screaming inside the car like ‘go, Mick, go Mick!”

The 23-year-old also compared Vettel to his father and said, “I think what my dad was for Sebastian, Sebastian is for me.”

Also Read: FIA imposes ‘hefty warning’ on four-time world champion for leaving drivers’ meeting

“It’s a shame Michael is not here to witness Mick’s performance” – Sebastian Vettel

Vettel idolises the F1 legend Michael Schumacher, father of Mick, and has had a close relationship with the greatest of all time. Michael met a horrific accident in 2013 and has since been in a vegetable state.

Speaking about how Mick compared him to his father, Vettel said that it was very nice to hear but Michael is not a factor in his relationship with the 23-year-old.

stop it 😭 you can tell how much seb loves mick just by looking at how his expression changes 🥺 pic.twitter.com/mvt4IDaIA9 — linda (@formulalinds) July 9, 2022

Vettel said, “Independent of who Mick’s father is I think we get along well. We have a great relationship.”

“Michael is my hero and it is the biggest shame that he is not here to witness how Mick is doing as he’s doing well. He’s a great man and I’m very happy with his result.”

Also Read: Relationship between Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel has F1 Twitter smitten