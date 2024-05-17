Islam Makhachev Reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Daily Training Routine for ‘A Good Dinner’ Post UFC Retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped away from the sport as a fighter back in October 2020. Since then, he had a small coaching stint but he’s retired from being a coach as well. However, the fight bug has still not left him, Islam Makhachev has revealed. Training every day is Khabib’s recipe for a good dinner.

Islam Makhachev is currently in training camp for his next fight against Dustin Poirier. Ahead of his fight, he sat down for an interview with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, where the latter asked him if Khabib Nurmagomedov seemed happier now that he has retired.

Now Khabib himself has said that he was happy but Islam doesn’t seem like he’s buying that.

“This guy miss the fighting, the fight camp, because that’s why he joins with us everyday….and he love to train, everyday he train…..for the good dinner he has to train.”

Islam also talked about how Khabib Nurmagomedov has a gym in both his houses, one in the city and one in the village. So regardless of whether the champ is around, Nurmagomedov continues his training.

In the same interview, the UFC Lightweight Champion also dismissed Conor McGregor, who is set to return to the octagon later this year.

Islam Makhachev dismisses Conor Mcgregor claiming anyone can beat him

Islam Makhachev does not consider Khabib Nurmagomedov’s former foe Conor McGregor a threat. Ahead of his fight against Dustin Poirier, he spoke to Kamaru Usman about Poirier’s record of defeating McGregor in a trilogy.

Usman spoke about how ‘The Diamond’ is the man who beat McGregor twice in a row. In response to this, Makhachev joked that anybody could beat Conor right now.

“Why you say he finish Conor twice? Brother, everybody can finish Conor 10 times, right now.”

In fact he is so confident that he can beat him, that he even stated that he would be open to fighting him later this year. However, that would depend on the outcome of his next fight. Regardless, that statement there, opens up a whole new can of worms, worms that Conor thought were gone since Khabib retired.

But with Islam even considering fitting the Irishman, it could lead to some crazy fan theories about possible scenarios, where Khabib has to make a comeback and fight McGregor himself.