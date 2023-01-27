“I Wanted To Bring Carlos Sainz To Sauber” – Current Ferrari Boss Explored Options To Hire $15 Million a Year Driver At His Old Team

When Ferrari appointed Fredric Vasseur as their new Team Principal, his old ties Charles Leclerc was talked about. This caused speculations on whether Carlos Sainz will be contented under the leadership of his new boss.

But Vasseur has denied any rumours on any driver preferences at the start of the 2023 F1 season. The Frenchman also clarified he has always rated Sainz as a driver and is confident about his abilities.

Vasseur further shared an anecdote on how he signed Sainz during his later days with Renault. And that Sainz was his prime target when Vasseur was managing Alfa Romeo Sauber.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc Lacks In One Area Against Carlos Sainz Ahead Of 2023 Title Challenge

Vasseur has old relation with Carlos Sainz

In 2016, Fred Vasseur was appointed as Renault’s Team Principal. However, he left the team after the season following disagreements with team personnel. But right before he quit, he contacted Carlos Sainz who was looking to make a move from Toro Rosso.

Vasseur recalled, “Some people, not everyone know this story. When I was at Renault I was the first to put Carlos in contact with the team” Renault signed Sainz, replacing Jolyon Palmer after the 2017 Japanese GP.

Turning up the heat 🔥@Carlossainz55‘s 2023 season starts HERE 🌶 pic.twitter.com/bAObgUeA8A — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 25, 2023

Vasseur joined Sauber in 2017 as their Team Principal. But he still had eyes on the Spaniard. He says, “And when I moved to Sauber I tried to have him with us.”

Sainz would then move to McLaren and in 2021 be announced as a Ferrari driver. Vassuer claims the 2022 British GP winner has matured a lot since then and has become a far better driver than he was in 2017.

Vasseur added, “I think this is enough to confirm the confidence I have in his qualities. I am convinced that he is a very strong rider.”

Also Read: Carlos Sainz confident that Fred Vasseur-Charles Leclerc relationship will benefit him at Ferrari

Neither Sainz nor Leclerc will get any preference early on

Fred Vasseur has outlined his goal for 2023. The Frenchman is dead serious about bringing the Drivers and Constructors Championships back to Maranello after a 16-year hiatus. And it does matter if Carlos Sainz or Charles Leclerc brings the title home.

Vassuer stated, “The goal is to win. It’s not to win with Charles or Carlos or anyone else, the goal is to win.” Neither the Monegasqur nor the Spaniard will receive any early preference in the title quest.

Ferrari’s reliability and strategy issues cost them the 2022 title and fixing the issues are key according to Vassuer. And if a particular driver has an advantage halfway through the season, then it will be cleared out.

Vassuer added, “My policy on this aspect is clear, we will push with both drivers. And if at some point in the season, it becomes clear that we have to push harder on one then we will square up around him.”

“But we don’t have a ‘Number One’ driver or ‘Number two’ driver. Number one is Ferrari,” clarified the Ferrari boss. Ferrari will be revealing their 2023 car on February 14th.

Also Read: Frederic Vasseur Calls For Urgency In Charles Leclerc Renewing His Ferrari Contract Amid Mercedes Interest