Susie Wolff Recognized for Accomplishing What Lewis Hamilton Promotes With All His Might

Susie Wolff is among the rare female faces in motorsport who, in the past, has held a position of power. She was also very close to getting an F1 seat with Williams but was denied at the last moment.

Yet, she hasn’t stopped, and led Formula E side Venturi as a CEO and took them to considerable success. She finally left the team last year ahead of the outfit’s tie with Maserati.

As of now, she is away from motorsport. Though she was recently lined up for the role of team principal at Williams, it eventually went to Mercedes’ long-time servitor James Vowles. Nevertheless, she is a prominent name in motorsports.

Susie Wolff gets aware of what Lewis Hamilton wants in F1

Diversity has been one of the pressing issues in F1. The sport has been a white man’s arena for most of its existence. But with several fraternity members pushing for diversity, there have been several efforts.

Now, Wolff has been recognized for increasing diversity in the sport by Motorsport UK. She has been a huge role model for breaking barriers in motorsports.

“Congratulations to @Susie_Wolff, winner of the Sir Malcolm Campbell Memorial Trophy in recognition of her significant and continued work to promote diversity within #motorsport,” the ruling body wrote on Twitter.

Her husband, Toto Wolff, is the boss at Mercedes, and one of his team drivers, Lewis Hamilton, has been a staunch supporter of increasing diversity in F1, and Mercedes recognizing his efforts, has been a vocal supporter of his plans.

How Hamilton plans to increase diversity

Only one black driver has existed in the sport’s 72 years of history. Hamilton finds it a strange fact. He also remarked that he hardly had a reference for himself or a familiar face to rely on in his formative years.

Therefore, he advocates pushing diversity in the sport. He admits that considering only 20 people can be in the F1 grid at once, it would be a great shout to push for reserved seats for people of colour.

So, he wants F1 to push at least for people of colour to be in key positions. That way, there would be a change that can make space for equity among all races. To ensure that from his side, he has made Hamilton commission, which aims to get people of colour involved in prominent motorsports series.

