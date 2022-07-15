When Max Verstappen’s aggressive driving style reminded fans of young Lewis Hamilton

Fans have been drawing resemblances between young Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s current driving style.

Max Verstappen developed a reputation for being very aggressive in his previous years. Although it is said that he has started to calm down more recently. He is renowned as a driver who will not give an inch.

His incredible skill level allows him to race on the absolute legal limit but not give a millimeter more space than required. He is regarded as one of the most skilled Formula 1 drivers in the sport’s history; but he is also known for going beyond the bounds of sportsmanship.

Deciding whether he committed an infraction or simply a daring move that may not have worked out is always tricky for the stewards.

But there is one other driver whose driving, overtakes and reputation resembled a lot like Verstappen’s and that is none other than Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen, the young Lewis Hamilton?

The British driver, who grew up to become a record-equaling F1 world champion, similar to his rival, Max Verstappen; had faced several criticisms for his aggression on the track in his initial years.

Verstappen once had a reputation for taking risks and pushing himself, his car; and other drivers to their limits, earning the nickname “Mad Max.”

Hamilton has been in scraps like this before, it’s just been a while.

In his 2007 rookie season, Hamilton lost the title to Raikkonen, by a single point. He won it the next year with the same margin by defeating Felipe Massa with a decisive overtake on the final lap of the season’s last race.

Graphic for Lewis Hamilton’s 2007 debut season in F1, finishing runner-up overall and winning 4 races 🇬🇧#F1 #LH44 #McLaren pic.twitter.com/59AHTc6dia — Lew (@BloomieDesign) January 26, 2022

The 2008 champion had been a regular in the stewards’ room that season after a spate of crashes and controversies; that often overshadowed his performances on the track.

At the 2021 Brazil Grand Prix, Verstappen had forced the Briton to run wide off-track in an edgy attempt to defend his position; his aggressive approach has drawn a lot of criticism.

But a very similar incident took place at the 2008 Japanese Grand Prix; when Lewis Hamilton forced Kimi Raikkonen off the track at the start of the race to defend his position.

Furthermore, Hamilton had won the Spa 2008 race on the road but was demoted to third; thanks to a 25-second time penalty issued long after the race.

It involved two factors that played a role on that Sunday given he passed Kimi Raikkonen for the lead by cutting the track; then gave the place back before immediately launching a pass for the lead.

Fast forward 13 years and it was Verstappen who was cast in the Hamilton role at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Read also: Aston Martin to extend $15 million contract of Sebastian Vettel claims Aston Martin boss

Lewis Hamilton says ‘When I Was Younger, I Was as Aggressive as Max Verstappen’

While a majority of the criticism surrounding the Dutchman since his debut as a young driver has often been about his aggression and extremely edgy driving. One other Rookie also faced such critiques.

The McLaren-Mercedes star had found himself the subject of a whole barrage of criticism in the wake of his ‘aggressive’ driving; as he fought his way up through the order in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza and his calamitous first corner error at Fuji back in 2008.

A magic Monza moment from the archives 👀 It’s a rookie driver called @LewisHamilton with a daring lunge past The Iceman 👏#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/OLnSxWXvUj — Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2020

One of the most outspoken criticisms of Hamilton came from the three-time champion Niki Lauda; who said: “He is completely mad. You cannot drive like this – and it will result in someone getting killed.”

Martin Brundle had also mentioned a few times that Lewis is known for being aggressive on overtakes and his driving in the wet.

Multiple other such instances resembled a lot from when Hamilton was the underdog in his rookie season; against the reigning world champion Fernando Alonso.

It was only last year when the Mercedes champion did acknowledge being aggressive; over his early days in F1 saying, “When I was younger, I was as aggressive as Max. Maybe not quite like that, but also quite aggressive. Now I’m older and I know it’s a marathon and not a sprint. I can better assess how I feel about the races must approach.”

Read also: Max Verstappen’s home GP has to confirm its $114 Million worth commitment to F1 before November