“The thing is, I think I’ve had a while now in the sport”- Sebastian Vettel revealed his approach towards his future in the sport

Sebastian Vettel explains his approach towards his career in the sport after spending 16 years in it and winning four world championships.

Sebastian Vettel said that he is taking calculated steps towards his future in the sport. Vettel is among the oldest drivers on the grid with talks of potential retirement looming over his head.

The German driver shifted from Ferrari to Lawrence Stroll’s new project – Aston Martin in 2021. Most of the time during the season, Vettel raced in the mid-field of the track.

However, he seemed enthusiastic and energised to get back on track again following the reveal of the new AMR22. He said that he will evaluate the season as it goes before getting involved in any talks to extend the contract.

As his current contract expires at the end of 2022, he said, “The thing is, I think I’ve had a while now in the sport.”

“I had good years and not-so-good years but, mostly I would say good years, great years, with a very competitive car and competitive team.”

“Now, no doubt, I’m in a very competitive team. The team spirit is great and the goal is clear. We want to progress and win. So, ultimately, having had the path that I have had so far, I’m mostly interested in winning. That will determine what the future brings.”

Sebastian Vettel has no plans so far

The owner of the Silverstone-based team, Lawrence Stroll is planning to make his team become a championship contender in the next four to five years. However, Vettel does not think that he will be around to enjoy the results of the effort that are being put in.

“I don’t know is the honest answer. This is a new year in many, many ways. I think we will go step by step. So, I don’t know is the answer,” he said.

Vettel added that he doesn’t have any particular goals in mind, and nor has he outlined any performance expectations of Aston Martin in order to keep him interested.

“I have no cut-offs in mind. I don’t have a number in terms of where the team needs to be or where we need to race.”

“We will see where we are and then, at some point, we’ll start looking a little bit more forward into the future. I think we focus on the start of the season now and then go from there.”

