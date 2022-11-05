“I was warming the tires” – Max Verstappen explains his qualifying saving 360º spin during the British Grand Prix

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen of Team Netherlands leaves the track after his team wins the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race and the World Constructors’ Championship at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Two times world champion Max Verstappen talks about the 360* spin during the qualifying of the British Grand Prix. One of the Dutch driver’s save of the season.

Max Verstappen could not secure a pole at the Silverstone circuit. Instead, he had to start right behind the pole sitter Carlos Sainz and ahead of championship rival Charles Leclerc.

Things did not go the two times world champion’s way. While he was looking for a win, the British circuit came back haunting and he had to settle for seventh place.

Max Verstappen’s 360-degree spin during the British Grand Prix qualifying

Max Verstappen led the world championship with a lead of over 46 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez. Besides, this particular circuit is not his most favorable one.

It was a pure wet session at the Silverstone circuit. While Verstappen knows how to drive in the rain, there was an oops moment that could’ve had a different result.

Going into the first lap of the qualifying, Verstappen spun on the corner and almost crashed out. He made a great save and returned back to the qualifying session.

Explaining why he did the 360-degree spin, he had a unique answer. The two times world champion explains that he was warming the tires and putting more heat into them.

How did the race turn out for the two times world champion?

The race had a different result for Verstappen. He took the lead from Carlos Sainz, but the race had a restart session. Sainz had the lead again and the Dutch driver ran into the debris.

He had a puncture and the car had a floor problem due to which his race pace drastically decreased. The horror continued as Haas’ Mick Schumacher drove his finest race competing for seventh with Verstappen.

As they say, the rest is history. Verstappen became two times world champion and also recorded 14 wins in the season which is one ahead of Michael Schumacher.

