“I Wasn’t at Home”: Sebastian Vettel Had No Idea F1 Fans Were Hoping for His Return Amidst Lance Stroll Injury

Right before the season started, Lance Stroll suffered a wrist injury from a bike accident while preparing for the new season. Initially, Aston Martin feared that the Canadian race driver could be out till the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Therefore, there were reports that Aston Martin could seek the temporary services of their former driver Sebastian Vettel. This rumor excited the fans instantly as they started imagining one of the most adored F1 drivers back on the grid.

However, the news was soon shunned away. Right before the Bahrain Grand Prix started, Stroll appeared in the paddock, and he was ready to race again, albeit with some pain in his wrist.

Sebastian Vettel had no idea what fans wanted

Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, SkySports interviewed Vettel, and he was a bit surprised with all the buzz around him. According to him, he had no idea that so many reports related to him were flying in the media.

“Actually I wasn’t at home at the time (traveling with the van). I didn’t even realise what was happening at first. And when I heard what happened, I texted Lance and wished him a quick recovery,” said Vettel.

After coming into the loop, the four-time-world champion even revealed he talked to the Aston Martin boss Mike Krack. However, he adds the comeback was out of the question for him.

Need to respect his decision

In the recent episode of Beyond The Grid, Krack also talked about Vettel and rumors about his return. The Aston Martin supremo said that he never asked Vettel to come and replace the injured Stroll until recovery.

Not because the Silverstone-based team doesn’t have faith in him, but because they know why Vettel left F1 in the first place. That’s why they didn’t bother their former driver for not making it hard for him and respecting his decision.

Vettel also talked about the current Aston Martin having a far superior car than what he received in the last two years. He reveals he has no qualms or regrets over leaving early as his joy of remaining with his family outweighs it.

Though, he also said that if he had gotten this car before, leaving would have been easier. However, he prefers his current life in the greater scheme of things.