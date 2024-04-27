WATCH: Tom Brady Drags a 255,000 lbs Boeing 747 for Charity

Tom Brady spent his Friday in Atlanta for a great cause. The seven-time Super Bowl champ, who inked a partnership with Delta Air Lines last year as a strategic advisor, joined employees from the airline to drag a 747 Boeing Jet. All for a noble cause, of course: a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society.

More than 100 teams competed in the annual event, as per 11 Alive, to determine which group could successfully drag the 255,000 lbs behemoth of a plane for 25 feet in the shortest time possible. Tom Brady, who wore a smile throughout the entire event, also donned a purple T-shirt with a brief but powerful message: “Hope Thrives.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution blessed fans with several pictures of the former NFL star pulling the rope with all his might alongside his teammates. Interestingly, TB12 can be seen wearing pearl necklaces, like several other attendees. Moreover, he was also spotted engaging with several fans, chatting and taking pictures with them.

According to the airline, they have managed to raise approximately $20 million in the past two decades through the annual Jet Drag event. Surely, this initiative holds special significance for the former NFL star, whose mother bravely battled breast cancer.

Tom Brady’s Mother Once Made It Her Mission to Attend Son’s Super Bowl

In 2016, Tom Brady stood on the cusp of history; first clinching the top AFC seed and then winning his fifth Super Bowl, surpassing Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana. Before etching his name in the history books, however, Brady received devastating news: his mother, Galynn Brady, had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The diagnosis came unexpectedly during a routine checkup, as revealed by Brady’s sister, Julie, in the docuseries ‘Man in the Arena’. Galynn eventually underwent five months of chemotherapy, and, against her wishes, she couldn’t attend any of Brady’s games during the regular season. But as the Patriots advanced up to the Super Bowl, Galynn knew in her heart that she had to be there.

With clearance from her doctors, the hopeful mother did exactly that and attended the bout between the Pats and the Falcons. This historic showdown ended in overtime, with a final score of 34-28. Subsequently, Galynn was declared cancer-free, and to honor her resilience and unwavering support, Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft gifted her a ring from Super Bowl LI.