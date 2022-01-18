F1

“Robbing his grave?”– Ayrton Senna’s representation asks an NFT page to take down his image from the collection

"Robbing his grave?"– Ayrton Senna's representation asks an NFT page to take down his image from the collection. 
Rishab Banthiya

Previous Article
"Russ, you lead the league in turnovers, you're near the bottom of 3-pt shooting": Skip Bayless goes off on Brodie as he celebrates his only two good plays against the Jazz
Next Article
“Karl Malone could score when he had hair and when he didn’t have hair”: How the Utah Jazz legend had one of the most successful careers on offense, according to Shaun Powell
F1 Latest News
"Robbing his grave?"– Ayrton Senna's representation asks an NFT page to take down his image from the collection. 
“Robbing his grave?”– Ayrton Senna’s representation asks an NFT page to take down his image from the collection

The official Ayrton Senna Instagram page asked “secretdriverclub” to remove his NFT, deeming it to…