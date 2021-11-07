F1

“That was a very good bluff from Mercedes”– Red Bull chief annoyed by Mercedes after they secure front row start for Sunday despite lagging across the whole weekend

"That was a very good bluff from Mercedes"– Red Bull chief annoyed by Mercedes after they secure front row start for Sunday despite lagging across the whole weekend
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Anthony Davis threw up four times before tip-off!": Frank Vogel explains just how incredibly bad the Lakers superstar's stomach illness was after embarrassing loss to the Blazers
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"That was a very good bluff from Mercedes"– Red Bull chief annoyed by Mercedes after they secure front row start for Sunday despite lagging across the whole weekend
“That was a very good bluff from Mercedes”– Red Bull chief annoyed by Mercedes after they secure front row start for Sunday despite lagging across the whole weekend

On Saturday, Red Bull was tipped to bag pole as Mercedes was sixth-tenth of a…