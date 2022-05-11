“I will take them to some cheap place and have kebab” – Kimi Raikkonen gives cheeky response to when asked about taking his former teammate on a dinner

Former Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen gives a funny response when asked about taking Giovinazzi and Kubica out for a dinner.

Kimi Raikkonen had some memorable final years of his F1 career with Alfa Romeo. He joined the team after a five-year stint with Ferrari.

Taking a backseat and helping the team develop, the Iceman became one of the most likable Formula One drivers in the paddock.

Antonio Giovinazzi made his F1 debut for the team alongside Raikkonen. Fans loved this partnership and had never seen Raikkonen this laid back and chill before.

Polish International Robert Kubica joined the team as a reserve driver bringing in PKN Orlen along with him. The trio had a respectable relationship with the seniors Raikkonen and Kubica sharing their knowledge with the team.

During the 2021 season, the Finnish international outscored Giovinazzi due to a great performance in Mexico and Russia. Kubica also got a chance to drive the C21 at the Dutch and Italian Grand Prix.

Antonio Giovinazzi handed his tribute helmet to Kimi Raikkonen after qualifying today. #AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/adxoyBQSHk — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) December 11, 2021

Where will Kimi Raikkonen take both of his teammates for Dinner?

Kimi Raikkonen alongside both his teammates had some memorable social outings. Together, they have been quizzed on their favourite food, taboos, and whatnot.

The former world champion is indeed a food lover as he has a vast knowledge of food. Well, this can be due to his experience of travelling places or just his love for some snacks.

He gave all the right answers when quizzed on guessing the Finnish and Italian foods. After the quiz, came a very interesting question.

The interviewer asked him ‘where will he take Giovinazzi and Kubica for a dinner?’ Being a Formula One driver, we would expect him to take them to a fine dining restaurant or healthy place perhaps?

However, Kimi had other plans. He said: ” Some cheap place. I will take them to have a kebab. Antonio has never had a kebab.”