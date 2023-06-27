With a Successful Return to Formula 1, Fernando Alonso Has Forced His Old Rival to Question His Career Choices

Fernando Alonso has had a dream start to the 2023 season as he has already clinched six podiums from the first eight races. While the Spaniard’s first few seasons with Alpine after returning from retirement did not go as per plan, he has showcased his potential with Aston Martin this season.

And as Alonso continues to perform at the highest level despite having turned 41, his old Ferrari teammate Felipe Massa has begun to question his career choices. Looking at the Spaniard, Massa believes that there was a chance that he could have continued racing in F1 until now.

In a recent interview, Massa praised Alonso for his successful return and stated that the Spaniard proves that age is just a number. The Brazilian then stated that one’s will has a huge role to play in determining one’s success in F1.

Massa seems to have regret over his career choices after watching Alonso

Since Felipe Massa and Fernando Alonso were old teammates at Ferrari, the Brazilian knows a thing or two about the Spaniard. And one thing that Massa seems to have learned from Alonso is his level of determination to give his best no matter what his age.

While giving a recent interview to GP Blog (as quoted by soymotor.com), Massa said, “He (Alonso) is doing an excellent job, as he has done throughout his career. And the fact that he has a competitive car allows him to show how talented he is as a driver“.

After praising his old teammate, Massa then seemed to question his own career choices as he added, “Maybe I could have continued racing in Formula 1 until now. I think that in this sport everything depends on the will, the work and the results on the track“.

As for Massa, he retired in 2017. And since retiring, the 42-year-old has competed in other forms of racing such as Formula E and Stock Car Brasil, among others. Even though Massa continues to compete in other forms of motorsport, he perhaps still has regrets of retiring from F1 as many consider this as the pinnacle of racing competition.

Can Fernando Alonso win a race this season?

After finishing on the podium on six occasions, Fernando Alonso‘s next target for this season is to win a race. However, if he is to do so, then he will have to defeat the mighty Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman has had a flying start to the 2023 campaign as he has won all the races barring two. And moreover, even in the races that he failed to win, he finished second only to his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Since Verstappen has been so dominant this season, it will be very difficult for Alonso to beat him on any track. However, if Red Bull were to make a mistake this year, then if there is any driver who can grab his opportunity, then Alonso is certainly one of them.