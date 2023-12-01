Lewis Hamilton Not “At the Top of His Ability” as Former Red Bull Driver Discredits Toto Wolff’s Claim

Lewis Hamilton last won an F1 race more than two years ago and is struggling to get to his best once more before retiring from the sport. The majority of the fanbase and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff seems to think that given a championship-winning car, Hamilton will be able to compete for the crown once again. Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard, however, discredits this and feels that the seven-time world championship has been nowhere near the top of his ability.

Advertisement

Wolff has always backed Hamilton, even in the latter’s toughest moment. After the end of the 2023 season where Hamilton finished P3 in the standings, Wolff claimed that the Stevenage-born driver is still the best in the world. He added that Hamilton and all the drivers deserve the best car.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1729971012391825443?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Coulthard, however, feels that the Hamilton that fans have witnessed over the last two years is not at his peak. In an interview with Channel 4, the Brit talks about Hamilton and Wolff’s claim on him.

“This is not Lewis at the top of his ability. This is Lewis in a very frustrating two years of underperformance. It becomes very interesting to see what happens when he gets another winning car and whether he can find the old Lewis magic again.”

Hamilton has not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP. However, he hasn’t given up hope in terms of winning his eighth world title before retiring.

Lewis Hamilton secured his future and placed trust in Mercedes

Throughout the 2023 season, multiple reports emerged, pointing towards Hamilton’s exit from Mercedes. Ferrari in particular, was strongly linked to Hamilton but in the end, he committed to the Silver Arrows.

The 38-year-old acknowledged the fact that times are hard at Mercedes. However, he is sure that the team will bounce back soon, and he will be able to compete for yet another world title with the team that helped him win six between 2014 and 2020.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1697500786505220490?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hamilton signed a two year extension with the Brackley-based outfit, that will keep him at the team until at-least the 2025 season. His future beyond that, remains questionable.