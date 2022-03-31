“If I had the money, I would have bought both” – Flavio Briatore nominates two drivers he would buy if he owned a team today

“If I had the money, I would have bought both” – Former F1 team boss Flavio Briatore has named two title contenders as the players he would have in his team today.

Former Renault boss Flavio Briatore has had a huge influence on former champion Fernando Alonso, his unorthodox way of managing reaping rewards for the 2005 and 2006 champion.

Now asked who would he have in his team if he was heading a team, he mentioned two current title contenders – Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

“I would buy Verstappen. He is the best driver in Formula 1 and we saw that already last year. He has more experience this year. He fought for the World title and already won.

“But if I had the money, I would have bought both.”

VERSTAPPEN WINS IN JEDDAH!! 🏆 Leclerc finishes just behind in second, Sainz takes third#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/FaAhZ5w0v6 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2022

Charles Leclerc vs Max Verstappen?

As things stand, the title battle is turning out to be a two-horse race, with Ferrari’s Leclerc giving strong competition to Verstappen. This, along with exciting new races, is making Briatore feel very optimistic about the future of the sport.

“This Formula 1 is totally different and I think it’s good for everybody. America is reinventing F1, for example, the Miami race was sold out in three months.

“Last year we finished the World Championship with an incredible race, and this year we started with the Ferrari double and then with Saudi Arabia, one of the most beautiful races of the last period.

“It was a nice duel with two very good and very right drivers on the border, but they did it without controversy. It’s very good for F1 as a whole and for the audience.

“For me it was a great fight.”

