F1

“If I had the money, I would have bought both” – Flavio Briatore nominates two drivers he would buy if he owned a team today

"If I had the money, I would have bought both” - Flavio Briatore nominates two drivers he would buy if he owned a team today
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
“The job Ty Lue did on Allen Iverson took a lot of pressure of me”: When Kobe Bryant gave the Clippers head coach props for defending AI well in 2001 Lakers Finals win
Next Article
"Never forget when LeBron James got his revenge on Kelly Olynyk": When the King absent-mindedly got revenge for Kevin Love
F1 Latest News
"If I had the money, I would have bought both” - Flavio Briatore nominates two drivers he would buy if he owned a team today
“If I had the money, I would have bought both” – Flavio Briatore nominates two drivers he would buy if he owned a team today

“If I had the money, I would have bought both” – Former F1 team boss…