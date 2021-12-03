“We say hello to each other now”: Charles Leclerc opens up about his relationship with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc insists that he is on good terms with Max Verstappen despite the two of them having an intense rivalry in their younger days.

Leclerc and Verstappen have a long history together. The two 24-year-old drivers have been battling against each other since their karting days and share an old rivalry.

They never had a good relationship and often fought against each other in their junior years. Leclerc even admitted to ‘disliking‘ Max Verstappen when they were younger.

However, things seem to be alright between the Ferrari and Red Bull stars now. In an earlier interview, Leclerc mentioned that they have both grown up since their ‘karting incident‘.

“We’ve grown up since then.” said the Monegasque driver. It’s true that we couldn’t stand each other when we were young. But it has changed now. Well, changed, we say hello to each other now, we have a good relationship.”

Charles Leclerc reveals what he likes most about Verstappen

Leclerc and Verstappen know each other very well. The former praised his Red Bull counterpart by saying that he’s incredibly fast and consistent.

“And he is just a very fast driver, very aggressive, as we’ve been able to see during the whole season this year.” said Leclerc.

“He’s always driving to the limit. But that’s also what I like when I fight against him on track.” he added.

Leclerc also said that he is really looking forward to the title battle between his old rival and Lewis Hamilton. The two have been in the midst of an intense Championship fight all season long.

The Dutchman leads Hamilton by just 8 points with 2 races left in 2021. “We’ll see how it will end up, but it’s nice to have a battle between 2 teams for the championship.” he said.

