“If it’s not one, it could be the other”– Andretti picks F1 drivers which are set to shine in 2022

Mario Andretti feels that the listed drivers would be having an impact next year with the reducing gap between the Formula 1 teams.

Formula 1, for a long time, has been anticipating the rise of its young generation, which has joined the top-tier in the last three years. Most of them are now representing the top teams in the grid.

With the rising competition among the teams due to the new regulations, Mario Andretti feels these drivers will be influential in the upcoming season.

“I think Carlos Sainz has really shown some promise,” Mario Andretti said to RacingNews365. “He’s shown to really be coming into his own, in his own comfortable position there, with Ferrari. I think he has pushed Charles Leclerc a little bit and made him a bit nervous at times – you could see [it].

“Daniel Ricciardo has [also] shown tremendous ability to be up at the top with a top team. Overall, the top teams are really well armed with talent,” he commented. “If it’s not one, it could be the other.”

Andretti feels the lower tier is also competitive

Andretti further feels that there is also competition further down in the grid. He mentions that Alpine has exciting prospects, and even Williams are rising above.

