“If Max Verstappen has two championships, it’s thanks to me” – Sergio Perez fumes over his teammate after feeling betrayed at the Brazil GP

The Brazil GP weekend turned out to be the most exciting race of the season with multiple dramas and old rivalries fuelling up the track. But one of the major highlights was Max Verstappen’s refusal to swap places with Sergio Perez and deny team orders.

Verstappen, who has already won the 2022 championship title had nothing to lose when he was asked to swap places with Perez and let his teammate have the P6 finish. Still, the Dutchman refused to do so and said, “I gave my reasons and I stand by it.”

Following this, the Mexican driver was heard on the team radio saying, “This shows who he[Max] really is.”

Sergio Perez fumes at his teammate

Perez has been playing a second fiddle to Verstappen since he joined the Red Bull F1 team in 2021. The Mexican driver has played a crucial role in helping Verstappen win his titles.

If Verstappen had followed team orders and let Perez pass for P6, he would have helped his teammate come closer to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in his battle for P2 in the final race of the season.

But Verstappen’s actions disheartened Perez and left many to ask questions as to why would the Dutchman do that when there is no benefit to him.

Perez, too could not help but spill harsh comments igniting the drama in the Red Bull camp. In the post-race interview, the Mexican driver fuming at his teammate said, “I think if he has two Championships, it’s thanks to me.”

The video of Sergio Perez saying “I think if he has two Championships, it’s thanks to me.” #F1 #Formula1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/LhWG2ccXZA — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) November 13, 2022

Verstappen explains why he didn’t swap places with Perez

Following his actions, Verstappen was questioned why didn’t he swap places with his teammate for P6. The Dutchman replied that he doesn’t want to talk about the reasons.

He revealed that they have now discussed the matter in the garage and Verstappen revealed everything to the team.

If Perez needs help in Abu Dhabi then Verstappen will help him, the Dutchman further added.

