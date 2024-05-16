For $195, Max Verstappen Offers His Fans to Have a Piece of One of the Most Historical Days of His Career

Formula 1 scale model helmets are all the rage amongst memorabilia collectors. Three-time world champion, Max Verstappen has released a special commemorative helmet drop on his official website. This allows the fans to grab their own mini 2016 Spanish GP helmet as worn by Verstappen.

Verstappen made his debut for Red Bull at the 2016 Spanish GP. He replaced Daniil Kvyat on the team, and on his very first race with the Milton-Keynes-based team, he won! This made Verstappen the youngest GP winner and an instant superstar within the paddock.

The 26-year-old came onto his Instagram account to promote the drop. He wrote, “Looking back on winning my first race will always feel special. I’m excited to share a piece of that memory with you all. We have made my 2016 Spanish Grand Prix helmet available in both 1:2 and 1:4 scale models. Check it out on Verstappen.com”

Fans can get their hands on these mini replica helmets in either a 1:2 scale or a 1:4 scale, with the larger option costing around $195. That’s not all, however, the Dutchman has a collection of replica helmets on his website that fans can browse through to pick their favorite design.

Max Verstappen is building his brand

As the popularity of the sport has risen in recent times, the demand for driver memorabilia has also seen a sharp increase. Helmets are by far the most popular items in the fans’ wish lists, however, even scale model cars, steering wheels, etc. can be sourced from authentic sellers.

Verstappen is one such driver who has recognized the market and the opportunity for him to expand his brand. His website offers fans a chance to get their hands on his 2023 Las Vegas GP helmet, 2023 Japanese GP helmet, and a retro 2015 helmet amongst many others.

The #1 driver has, in recent times, penned many endorsement deals. The most notable being with EA Sports, the publishers of the official Formula 1 videogame. This makes him the face of the franchise this year, and will also go a long way in building his brand amongst his massive fanbase.