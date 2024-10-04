mobile app bar

“If Mick Schumacher Doesn’t Get a Seat in 2025, His Career is Over:” Helmut Marko on Audi’s line-up

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"If Mick Schumacher Doesn't Get a Seat in 2025, His Career is Over:" Helmut Marko on Audi's line-up

Credits: IMAGO NurPhoto, IMAGO ABACAPRESS

Mick Schumacher made his F1 debut with Haas in the 2021 season after becoming the F2 champion the previous year. However, the German failed to live up to expectations at Haas as the American outfit sacked him at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Since it has now been two long years since Schumacher last raced in F1, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that his dreams of racing in the pinnacle of motorsport would be over if Sauber/Audi don’t sign him for the 2025 season. According to F1 Maximaal, Marko said,

I think that if Schumacher doesn’t get this seat, then his time in Formula 1 is really over“.

During the same interview, Marko also explained why he believes it is advisable for Audi to sign Schumacher for the 2025 season. “I think the Audis will definitely not be a winning car next year. That means there would have been no pressure for Audi or the driver,” said Marko.

Marko then also added that if Schumacher fails to live up to expectations next season, then Audi can always replace him before the 2026 season, a year when F1 introduces new regulations. Although Schumacher has had strong links with Audi, the team is not short of options to choose from.

Sauber’s driver options for the 2025 season

Sauber/Audi remain the only team yet to confirm its 2025 lineup. Multiple drivers have been linked with them, including their two current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. Another driver who has had strong links with Sauber is Gabriel Bortoleto, who is fighting for the F2 championship this season.

The team are also considering Liam Lawson in case Red Bull does not offer him a race seat at either one of their two teams for the 2025 season. Last but not least, Sauber/Audi are also considering Franco Colapinto after the Argentine has been mightily impressive with Williams.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these