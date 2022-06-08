“Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt’s F1 film” – Apple acquires rights to F1 film produced by seven-time world champion and

Apple studios have acquired rights to produce a new Formula one film along with Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt.

Lewis Hamilton has joined hands with Top Gun Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski to produce an F1 film starring Brad Pitt. The agreement has been in the works for five months with Apple studios

The deal included negotiations with MGM, Sony, Paramount, Universal as well Netflix and Amazon. Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment will co-produce the film with Copper CEO Penni Thow as the executive producer.

This racing project has also reunited Kosinski with his Maverick team including producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Omen of Jerry Bruckheimer Films and screenwriter Ehren Kruger.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, before heading to the Apple streaming platform it will have a 30 day worldwide theatrical release

What will the film be about?

The Academy Award winner will be playing the role of a veteran racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a young driver while also trying to compete against the other racers as the young driver’s teammate.

This race feature has a very similar plotline to the 2001 Sylvester Stallone movie Driven. Pitt has been a long-time fan of motorsports, he has formerly attended many Grand Prix, narrated a MotoGP documentary, and served as the official starter for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

According to the deadline, he will also appear alongside George Clooney in an upcoming Apple film about two “lone-wolf fixers” working together.

Lewis Hamilton is already a Hollywood star

In March, Apple landed the rights to a documentary about the 37-year-old F1 champion which Matt Key will direct. The feature documentary focuses on the life and career of Hamilton.

In an interview with MotorSportWeek, Hamilton said: “I think stories are there to be told. I think it’s important. I think there are lots that can be learned.”

He added “If you can affect and have a positive impact if your story can have one positive impact even on one person or one family, that could be amazing,”

The Mercedes driver already made his Hollywood debut back in 2011 with Disney Pixar’s Cars 2.

The Netflix effect

The sport has gained a lot of popularity and a steady growing audience in the US. The ‘Netflix effect’ refers to the Netflix docuseries, Drive to survive.

The series debuted in 2018 and has since released four successful seasons with a fifth one currently in production.

This sparking American interest may have also influenced an American team of actors, producers and writers for the upcoming Brad Pitt movie.

