F1

“Not even halfway and we giving up on the championship?” – F1 Twitter lashes out at Ferrari boss for not aiming to win 2022 championship

"Not even halfway and we giving up on the championship?" - F1 Twitter lashes out at Ferrari boss for not aiming to win 2022 championship
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt's F1 film" - Apple acquires rights to F1 film produced by seven-time world champion
Next Article
"Dennis Rodman woulda made Draymond Green cry!": NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors forward's comments on why only a few people were THAT DUDE
F1 Latest News
"If you don't experience it yourself, you can't fully understand"- Lewis Hamilton criticizes other F1 drivers for lack of effort in promoting diversity
“If you don’t experience it yourself, you can’t fully understand”- Lewis Hamilton criticizes other F1 drivers for lack of effort in promoting diversity

Lewis Hamilton launched a committee created to promote diversity within F1 last year and talked…