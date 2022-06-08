“Not even halfway and we giving up on the championship?” – F1 Twitter lashes out at Ferrari boss for not aiming to win 2022 championship

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said that the objective of the Scuderia is to not win the championship this year but to be competitive.

Ferrari finally made a return to the top of the grid in the 2022 season after around ten years. The Italian giants led both the constructors and drivers championship this season until some mistakes were made and Red Bull took over.

While the Scuderia is still not leading the championship but they are a close title contender and in a fierce battle with the Red Bull.

Talking about how the team managed to get back to the top, Binotto said it is not just about improvement in the engine. It is about putting together the right team.

Furthermore, talking about the team’s objective for the 2022 season, Binotto revealed the plan of the team which disappointed the Tifosi around the globe.

He said, “Our objective was to be back competitive in 2022. So our objective is to be competitive, not to win the championship. Being competitive is one fact; becoming world champion is another level of the task.”

F1 fans fume over the latest declaration by Ferrari

The Tifosi had their hopes high for the 2022 season as they dreamed of seeing the podium painted red. But the latest comments by Binotto have the fans going into a frenzy.

The team has already made a major mistake that saw Charles Leclerc lose out on his first ever home win in Monaco GP.

Heartiest congratulations to RBR for winning WDC and WCC. Ferrari management is still not serious about winning. I feel bad for Charles and Carlos. — Joysurjya Hagjer (@Joysho) June 8, 2022

Not even halfway and we giving up on the championship? — Imupat (@imupat11) June 8, 2022

Understandable. You can be 10 seconds faster than everyone. Without a good strategy team you can never win a championship. I can’t believe that nothing is being done to change this… it’s mind boggling. I guess we just have to watch the races in fear waiting for the next screw-up — DS (@DS231289) June 8, 2022

And exactly this mentality is why we haven’t won nothing in 14 years 👍🏾👍🏾 — lol 🙃🔫 (@vandansavage) June 8, 2022

