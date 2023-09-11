“I’ll Do One in The Beginning And in the End”: David Croft Promises a ‘Disgusting Act’ to a Fan Once He Reaches Singapore

Veteran F1 commentator David Croft is one of the most famous presenters on Sky Sports. The 53-year-old has commented on the sport for almost two decades now, having begun in 2006. Just like the Briton is never afraid to offer his views, he is not scared of accepting a dare either. Croft has now promised an F1 fan a “disgusting act” at the next race in Singapore while appearing on the most recent episode of The Fast And The Curious podcast.

On the podcast, a fan explained how she kickstarted a trend of kissing the F1 track even though she never did it herself. Croft was left stunned on hearing the same and called it “incredible“. The fan then asked Croft if he had ever kissed the track, to which the British commentator replied in sheer disgust, “Have you seen the state of it?”

While the others present on the podcast had a laugh, Croft then added how the track is “disgusting” but he would do it for the fan. After stating the same, the 53-year-old also made another promise to the F1 fan.

David Croft makes a “disgusting” promise to an F1 fan

Even though David Croft made it clear that he finds the act of kissing the track “disgusting,” he did promise to do it himself at the next race in Singapore. The British commentator stated that he would do the same twice, once at the start and then at the end.

“You know what I will do for you and for the podcast. Singapore, next week, I will do a track run on Thursday night and I will kiss the track. I will do one at the beginning and one at the end,” said the 53-year-old.

On hearing the same, the entire panel expressed their amazement. However, Croft’s promise just did not end there as he also went one step further.

Croft promises to send a video of him kissing the track

During the same podcast, David Croft promised that he would also send a video of him kissing the track to provide proof. On hearing Croft’s vow, a fellow person on the podcast hilariously stated that if the 53-year-old were to do the same, then there would be no need for the British commentator to commentate ever again as he would become a legend.

The person on the podcast also added that if Croft kisses the track, it will surely escalate the trend. Hence, all eyes will now be on the Singapore Grand Prix later this week. The race weekend will take place from September 15 to 17, while the media day will be on Thursday, September 14.