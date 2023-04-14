F2 Star Juan Manuel Correa Reveals He Had to Sign ‘Manslaughter’ Papers After His Tragic Crash With Pierre Gasly’s Best Friend

Formula 2 racer Juan Manuel Correa has recently revealed some shocking details of the events that transpired after his fatal crash with Anthoine Hubert led to the latter’s death. The American driver had a horrific accident with Hubert at the 2019 Belgian GP as the two collided while racing at 218 km/hr between Eau Rouge and Raidillon.

While Correa survived the crash albeit with multiple injuries, Hubert, unfortunately, died immediately after the impact. Following the crash, several blamed Correa for ‘killing’ Hubert. The French driver was current Alpine star Pierre Gasly’s childhood best friend.

‘Made me sign some involuntary manslaughter papers’: Correa

In a video that has recently gone viral, Juan Manuel Correa revealed how the Belgian police launched an investigation into ‘manslaughter’ after Anthoine Hubert tragically passed away. While the police had to carry out such an investigation as per Belgian law, this news came as a complete shocker to Correa.

“Next morning (the day after the crash) like 6:00 AM, the Belgian police and prosecutor came into my hospital room and made me sign some involuntary manslaughter papers,” explained the 23-year-old. The interviewer was in complete shock on hearing the same as she clarified if the police were investigating him for ‘killing’ Hubert.

Correa replied by stating, “Well, yes, I technically did. But I did not know that somebody had died”. The American then went on to explain Belgium’s law and why he was made to sign those papers. He said that as per Belgium’s law, any person involved in such an incident has to acknowledge that an investigation is being conducted.

Juan, it’s not your fault

IT’S NOT YOUR FAULT pic.twitter.com/jykxff9plD — Juls⁸¹ (@jfclpiastri) April 14, 2023

Fans express support for Juan Manuel Correa

That’s ridiculous — Tania Dominey (@DomineyTania) April 14, 2023

Not his fault all!! Sadly those accidents are a possibility every time they get in the car, and it could have been anybody — V. (@azrielsadvocate) April 14, 2023

accidents happen and it’s absolutely not his fault. he didn’t even know about the fact AH died — agam (@flatlineloml) April 14, 2023

He deserves the world he’s such a genuine man like this is crazy — théo (@lixsanlh) April 14, 2023

Correa previously claimed the FIA provided him with ‘zero’ help

In an earlier conversation on the Track Limits podcast, Juan Manuel Correa explained how the FIA provided him with ‘zero’ help after his fatal crash with Anthoine Hubert. He explained how it felt to him that the FIA were only there to help him when it suited them and not when he actually needed them.

Correa then concluded his remarks by explaining how he would be there for another racer if they were to suffer a similar incident to what he did. “I’ll be there for them as no one was for me. (Hence,) I know what they need and what is missing,” he explained.