Ferrari’s Revamped Priorities Pushes “Wrong Horse” Carlos Sainz Into the Sidelines as Charles Leclerc Steps Into the Limelight

As the 2024 season inches closer, anticipation among the Ferrari fans grows stronger for a Charles Leclerc contract extension. Per a recent report from Analisi Tecnica, the understanding is that Ferrari is moving all their focus on making Leclerc the “central figure” of the team’s operations and plan on sidelining Carlos Sainz, whom they address as the “wrong horse” chosen to focus on by Mattia Binotto.

With Binotto gone from the team, the administrative side of things sees a massive boost in performance, especially when it comes to the drivers. The ex-team principal of Ferrari focused on a ‘learn and then correct’ approach, which often limited the team’s performance.

Meanwhile, Leclerc continues to believe in the Ferrari dream and is far from giving up. The 26-year-old continues to reiterate his point of getting back to winning ways while driving a Ferrari and hopes he can do the same in 2024.

As such, there are chances the announcement of a contract extension might emerge amid the ongoing Project 676 (Ferrari’s concept name for the 2024 car), but it might still be a while, given the project is currently in a delicate stage.

Should the Italian team continue down an unsuccessful path like the one they traversed in 2023, contract termination could come into play. However, there is uncertainty over whether or not Leclerc’s current contract has the option. Nonetheless, what’s almost certain is that despite Sainz potentially signing a new contract soon enough, he shall remain on the sidelines in the Ferrari plan of action.

Charles Leclerc should receive treatment similar to Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Once Red Bull understood how critical Max Verstappen could be to their operations, not only did they offer him a long-term contract, but they also molded the team’s operations around him. The same was the case with Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

As a driver understands their importance to the team, it empowers them and instills a greater sense of responsibility within them. Given they are the ones ultimately driving the cars, their voices and opinions can lead to a positive influence within the team.

While Sainz is an exceptional driving talent, he hasn’t had the outright chance of leading a team. He has led Ferrari to occasional success but doesn’t come off as a driver who can instill a winning mindset.

Meanwhile, since his first year with Ferrari, Leclerc has always been able to add the missing piece to the puzzle whenever the car was not up to the mark. Certainly, the Spaniard would like to change this perception with a long-term extension at the Scuderia.