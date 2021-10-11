“I’ll get them to you in Mexico”– Max Verstappen promises to reward Sergio Perez for all his help in Turkey

“I’ll get them to you in Mexico”– Max Verstappen vows to treat his teammate Sergio Perez in Mexico for holding Lewis Hamilton in Turkey.

Sergio Perez made a world-class attempt to ward off Lewis Hamilton to break into Max Verstappen’s territory. Red Bull, after the race, received its reward for Perez’s efforts.

Verstappen also climbed back on top of the championship table with a six-point lead with a P2 podium. After the race, Perez said to the Dutchman that he owes him two tequilas.

In response, Verstappen agreed and told him he would get it for him in Mexico, his teammate’s home nation, as the Central American country will host a Grand Prix after the United States.

“I’ll get them to you in Mexico – before the weekend or after?” Verstappen asked, “After!” replied Perez. Red Bull has a solid chance to seal a victory in Mexico, as the conditions suit their car.

The Sergio Perez Red Bull needed

Perez had a few brilliant occasions with Red Bull this year, but he started to deliver inconsistent results for the team, some of which were out of his control, as opined by the team principal Christian Horner.

Red Bull wants to gain ground in the constructors’ championship too, and they need Perez to consistently grab a good number of points to recover the 36-point deficit against Mercedes. The first leg of that requirement is over with his recent podium.

The Milton-Keynes-based outfit would want him to continue giving such performances in the remaining number of races too. Going into Mexico, a strong performance from him can be expected, as he will have considerable backing over there.

On the other hand, Verstappen would be eyeing to win as many races as possible.