“Sebastian Vettel would have driven for more years”: 4-time World Champion couldn’t continue with F1 journey because of stress away from track

Oct 21, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver Sebastian Vettel (5) of Team Germany arrives for practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Vettel would have continued in F1 had it not been for the off-track stress he has to face according to his father Norbert.

Earlier this year, 4-time World Champion Vettel announced that he would retire at the end of the current campaign. His long and glittering career will come to an end after three more races, and the entire F1 community is sad about it.

Over the years, he established himself as one of the greatest in the sport. On top of that, he has been a huge advocate for issues that plague society, which makes him an even more likable driver. Vettel has been a huge advocate for the fight against climate change and also LGBTQ+ rights. This is why the entire paddock and fans will miss the presence of someone like him on the grid.

There has been a lot of speculation as to why Vettel is retiring. He was last World Champion in 2013 and his last win came at the 2019 Singapore GP. Since then, he has struggled at the wrong end of the grid. Currently, he’s at Aston Martin and the slow pace of the car might have compelled him to consider retirement at the age of 35.

Cannot believe that Sebastian Vettel is retiring

Being an F1 driver is not easy and it’s not just the driving part that is difficult. Drivers today have to deal with a lot of things away from the track such as media duties, promotional shoots and traveling. A cluttered calendar also makes it difficult for drivers to make time for their loved ones.

Vettel, who has a family of his own, admitted that his priorities right now lay elsewhere. That is why he wants to spend more time with his children, something he can’t do as an F1 driver. The former Red Bull driver’s father Norbert admitted that he was surprised about the fact that Vettel is retiring.

BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel has announced he will retire from F1 at the end of the 2022 season 4 world titles

53 race wins

122 podiums

1 phenomenal career#ThankYouSeb pic.twitter.com/K8BVXI6IAx — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2022

However, he does admit that his son would have continued with his F1 journey if he could just turn up to the track, race, and go home.

Vettel scores more points at the United States GP

At Sunday’s US Grand Prix, Vettel managed to finish the race in P8, which given Aston Martin’s relatively slow pace throughout the year, was a great result. His four points for the team, take their tally up to 49 points.

Your driver of the day, once again… Sebastian Vettel.#F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/aYjFOtLiGP — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) October 23, 2022

Aston Martin is currently P7 in the Constructors’ Championship, 13 points ahead of Haas. If they get a strong finish to the season in the remaining three races, the Silverstone-based outfit has a great chance of finishing ahead of Alfa Romeo in the standings.