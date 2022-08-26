“I’m a Williams driver”: $1 Million a year Alex Albon to break ties with Red Bull after signing multi-year new contract

Alex Albon signed a new contract with Williams which sees the Thai-born driver stay with the team until at least the 2024 season end.

During the Summer break, Williams announced that they will be retaining the services of Alex Albon. The multi-year agreement with the British team sees him in F1 until 2024 at least.

Alex had been rewarded with this extension thanks to his results. He scored all the team’s points this year with P10 in Australia and a P9 in Miami.

Williams proved to be a break for Alex who has had a difficult time in F1. Previously, he was racing in a high-stakes environment with Toro Rosso and Red Bull.

After finishing 3rd in the 2018 F2 season, Alex signed up with Toro Rosso alongside Daniil Kvyat for the 2019 F1 season. And in the same season, he replaced Pierre Gasly at Red Bull after impressing the Red Bull hierarchy.

I understand that, with my agreement, Williams Racing have put out a press release this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is right and I have signed a contract with Williams for 2023. I will be driving for Williams next year.

He was promoted to Red Bull Racing, partnering with Max Verstappen. But Alex could not perform on par with his teammate in the high-pressure situations at Red Bull.

Ahead of the 2021 season, Alex was demoted from his Red Bull seat and replaced with Sergio Perez. He was demoted to test driver status. Albon used the time to race in the 2021 DTM campaign.

He was loaned to Williams where he replaced Mercedes-bound George Russell. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed that Albon “retains a link to Red Bull” and that the team has an option to recall him for 2023.

With the new contract, the Thai-born driver will end his affiliations with the Red Bull F1 team. Yet, he claims he enjoys close ties with the Milton-Keynes outfit

Alex Albon still has connections with Red Bull

Alex Albon has been affiliated with Red Bull since his Karting and Junior Formula days. And he says, he still has ties with members of the Red Bull team.

Being the first Thai driver to race in F1, Albon is even sponsored by Red Bull’s Thai division. He has worn the logo of the Energy drinks company on his helmet.

Williams team principal Josh Capito has allowed him to wear the logo as he has a personal sponsorship. And Albon will most likely be endorsed by the company for a while.

🚨 Announcement 🇹🇭 Our number 23 stays for 2023 and beyond!@Alex_Albon commits his future, signing a multi-year contract 👊#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/MJ4aMXoFZj — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 3, 2022

On retaining some sort of branding for the Red Bull, Albon said this was “a conversation to have.” But Albon clarified he is not contractually obligated to the Red Bull F1 team saying, “Precisely. I’m a Williams driver.”

Albon said, “I’d say that Red Bull is the same as any other team. There’s always an option on any driver, at any given time but before the contract ends. That’s how it is.”

He adds, “Obviously I have had a strong relationship with Red Bull since I was 12 years old. I still get on very well with everyone there. But that’s separate to now, in the way that, yes, I am a Williams driver by myself.”

