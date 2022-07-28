“It’s no secret” – Alex Albon does not expect return to $650,000 job

Williams driver Alex Albon does not expect a return to his old team Red Bull where he earned a basic salary of $650,000 in 2021.

Alex Albon returned to F1 in the 2022 season taking a seat in Williams alongside Nicholas Latifi. Albon drove Red Bull teaming up with Max Verstappen in 2019 and 2020 until he was demoted to the role of test and reserve driver and was replaced by Sergio Perez.

After a year off the track, Albon is still delivering impressive performance for the Williams. So far in the 2022 season, the Thai driver has been able to bag three points in a poor-performing Williams.

“Even though I’ve been away for a year, I have a lot of self-confidence,” he said. At Red Bull, Albon struggled with the unpredictable car but he feels much more comfortable in F1 now. He recalled that the last time he felt good in the car was at Toro Rosso in 2019.

Speaking about if he would return to the Red Bull team, Albon said, “There are always talks, but it’s no secret that the spots at Red Bull and AlphaTauri are closed.”

Alex Albon says Williams is strange to drive at times

The Thai driver is enjoying his new team so far and likes working with the Wantage-based team. Albon admitted that the Williams is not where they expected to be yet but they are constantly upgrading.

Williams started off the 2022 season on the wrong foot and does not allow points to its drivers.

My 50th @F1 race this weekend and I gave it everything today but it wasn’t to be. Lots to review and analyse before Hungary but we won’t stop pushing for more 😤 @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/InIMaWzUr9 — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) July 24, 2022

Albon said, “Even though the Williams is a little strange to drive at times, I think I managed to get the hang of it. We made it straight into Q2 on the first race weekend, with a car that wasn’t quite there yet. That was a great start, which allowed me to settle in more quickly.”

