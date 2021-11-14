“I’m going to touch Hamilton’s rear-wing”– Sebastian Vettel joked about touching the wings of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes after sprint qualifying in Brazil

Sebastian Vettel loves a good joke more than anyone and he took this opportunity to make fun of Mercedes’ situation.

It has been quite a weekend, with off-track matters making headlines. After making it to P1 on Friday, Hamilton was placed under investigation for a potential DRS violation. He was ultimately disqualified causing him to start sprint qualifying from the back of the grid.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen also faced investigation for touching the rear wing of Hamilton’s car in parc ferme after qualifying. He was fined €50k and warned that doing the same thing again could well result in more severe punishment.

However, there are few drivers in the grid who love a good joke. Sebastian Vettel took the advantage of the situation and had a bit of fun on the team radio at the end of the sprint.

the rear wing joke and the whole team laughing in the background, comedian 😂 pic.twitter.com/OIgWYOPzyL — comfort for vettel stans (@vettelcomfort) November 13, 2021

“Thank you, I’m going to touch Hamilton’s rear wing,” he told his team while pulling in to parc ferme after being congratulated on his performance.

“I’m joking! I’ll try the front wing, maybe it’s €25k,” he added after being told it would be “very expensive.”

Sebastian Vettel is not so positive about Sunday

The German driver had a pretty successful Saturday with Aston Martin. He crossed the line in P10 just ahead of former teammate Daniel Ricciardo and behind Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion is facing a five-place grid penalty for an ICE change, he’ll start the main race in P9.

Despite that though, Vettel wasn’t feeling positive ahead of the race on Sunday. With Ricciardo and Hamilton, he has two faster cars lining up behind him. He’s doubtful of scoring any points at all.

Vettel said, “I think tomorrow will be difficult. The cars behind us are faster. McLaren is behind, we will have Lewis behind again, so it’s going to be difficult to hang on. We will see what happens tomorrow. We had a good start, so I am ready for everything.”

