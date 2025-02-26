“I’m Heading to the Gym”: Karun Chandhok Can Be a ‘Rookie’ Again Because of Liam Lawson

Calling a driver who has already taken part in 11 F1 races a rookie seems to be illogical. However, Liam Lawson is being put under that category ahead of this campaign, simply because it is going to be his first-ever full-time season in the sport.

Gone are his days of being a super sub to Daniel Ricciardo for Red Bull’s sister team, RB. The New Zealander will now be the main man alongside Max Verstappen on the senior team.

The F1 community, however, refuses to accept the fact that Lawson is a rookie. Online jokes have become rampant, with one fan’s reply to David Croft on X (formerly Twitter) blowing up in particular.

The user simply told the veteran F1 commentator that if Lawson is a rookie, even Karun Chandhok technically is. Hilariously enough, the Indian former driver got in on the banter.

“If Lawson is a rookie, then so is Karun Chandhok. Both have 11 F1 races; both never completed a full season,” the fan wrote. “Time for a comeback @karunchandhok you can still be the rookie of the season!”

Chandhok started the year 2010 driving for HRT (Hispania Racing Team), only to be replaced mid-season. Thereafter, he made just one more appearance in F1 — at the 2011 German GP for Lotus. Now, he’s heading back to the gym to make a comeback. At least that’s what he says. “I’m heading to the gym,” he replied.

I’m heading to the gym!!!! https://t.co/R0AioTcoJb — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) February 26, 2025

Of course, the fact that Lawson is technically a rookie with experience does not affect him or his preparations in the slightest. Even though he has gotten a taste of F1 before, being a full-time driver is a completely different responsibility altogether — something that Oliver Bearman and Jack Doohan will also learn in the coming months.

Lawson not the only experienced rookie on the grid

There are six ‘rookies’ on the 2025 F1 grid — Lawson, Bearman, Doohan, Gabriel Bortoleto, Isack Hadjar, and Kimi Antonelli. However, the first three have already taken part in full race weekends.

Bearman substituted for Carlos Sainz at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP for Ferrari — while the Spaniard was out with appendicitis — and did a mighty good job by securing P7. The Briton’s services were then called upon twice more—both times for Haas—to fill in for Kevin Magnussen.

Doohan is the least experienced of the three, having taken part in just one race — the season finale in Abu Dhabi, as Alpine had already bid farewell to Esteban Ocon who wanted to take part in the post-season testing for Haas. So, all these drivers know what it takes to spring into action at short notice.

However, a full 24-race campaign is a much more demanding ordeal. Responsibilities will be bigger, and there’s always the threat and pressure of losing their seat. That’s why, even though they have more preparation time, the year won’t be easier for them by any means.