Guenther Steiner Still Open To Signing Daniel Ricciardo Despite $10 Million Fee

Daniel Ricciardo will spend 2023 on the sidelines. The Australian racer decided to take a break from F1 after being sacked from McLaren at the end of 2022. He has returned to Red Bull, where he serves the reserve driver role.

Finding a racing seat in Formula 1 is extremely rare. There are just 20 seats available, and most teams have already tied up their drivers in long-term contracts.

The Aussie had a chance to drive for Haas in the 2023 season. But he declined the offer as Haas could not match his pay demands. Despite that, team boss Guenter Steiner claims the team is still ready to reopen talks with the 33-year-old.

Steiner romanticizes Daniel Ricciardo’s return

Haas considered Daniel Ricciardo to fill the vacant seat of departing Mick Schumacher for the 2023 season. The Aussie was out of his McLaren contract, but his salary demands seemed ridiculous for the American team.

In season 5 of Netflix’s Drive To Survive, Kevin Magnussen can be heard suggesting the 8 GP driver for the vacant seat. However, team principal Guenther Steiner rejected the idea saying, “We can’t afford it, Kevin. He wants ten f***ing million minimum!”

Although Haas couldn’t sign the 33-year-old, the team boss won’t shy away from reopening talks with against. Steiner claimed, “It’s a little bit early to speak about a driver change already for next year.”

🚨 | Daniel Ricciardo demanded $10 million to join Haas Steiner replied – “We can’t afford him, Kevin…He wants 10 f***ing million. Minimum!”#F1 #Haas #Ricciardo — Camber Sports F1 (@CamberSportsF1) February 21, 2023

He stated that, at the moment, Haas is happy with Nico Hulkenberg and Magnussen. Regardless, the Tyrolean is interested in talking to the Aussie if he wishes to return to the grid next season.

He added, “Everybody wants to speak with Danny after a year off. Maybe he knows again what he wants to do and he will be interesting for everybody in Formula 1. Right now, I have a new driver this year so I need to give him a little bit of a chance.”

Alpine considered signing Daniel Ricciardo

Alpine also considered Daniel Ricciardo for the 2023 seat Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso left vacant. McLaren boss Zak Brown even offered to trade Ricciardo for Oscar Piastri as a means to settle the legal battle between the teams.

Ricciardo was considered amongst a list of drivers that included Pierre Gasly, Nico Hulkenberg, and Nyck De Vries. Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer revealed, We had discussions with Daniel, ended up with Pierre when he became available, and he’s signed with Red Bull.”

🗣️ Zak Brown: “sometimes drivers just need to recharge their batteries.” he continues, “so hopefully Daniel will get an opportunity to go try win his ninth grand prix and many more because I think we’d all love to see him back on the grid on a regular basis.” #F1 pic.twitter.com/bVj25GnYmb — WTF1 (@wtf1official) March 31, 2023

Ricciardo had raced for the French team whilst it was named Renault. Szafnauer wishes the Aussie returns to the grid in 2024. He said, “He’s a fantastic racing driver, he’s still young and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s back racing in the future.”

Ricciardo remains optimistic about a return back to the gird in 2024. He is focused on fulfilling his duties as Red Bull’s reserve driver for the season.