“I’m Just a New Mercedes Driver”: Kimi Antonelli Wary of Comparison With ‘Big Figure’ Lewis Hamilton

Ever since Kimi Antonelli’s name came under the spotlight as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton, there have been comparisons between them. Many felt that Mercedes were roping in an inexperienced rookie driver to replace a seven-time world champion. Meanwhile, some deemed him a fast and dynamic talent like Max Verstappen.

Toto Wolff himself drew parallels between Verstappen and Antonelli’s journey into F1. For the Italian prodigy, such comparisons with champions like Hamilton and Verstappen could further pressure him. Antonelli feels that he wishes to pave his own way to the top in F1 rather than emulate his predecessor Hamilton.

“I’m just a new Mercedes driver,” was Antonelli’s reply when asked by Sky Sports F1 what he thinks about filling Hamilton’s shoes. “Of course, saying that I am replacing Lewis Hamilton, I don’t think that is really correct. He is such a big figure in the sport and he has done so much, so I feel like I am just the next Mercedes driver“.

Even Wolff has acknowledged this notion about how Antonelli needs to do his own thing. While the Mercedes team principal has been singing praises of the 18-year-old prodigy, he has also tempered expectations for the Italian driver’s rookie season.

“If you expect him to be on pole position in Melbourne, win the race, and immediately fight for the championship, then the risk is high because that won’t happen,” Wolff said.

Watch George, Toto and Kimi’s season preview here https://t.co/TYVVhHcHsy — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 7, 2025

Regardless, Antonelli will have to bear with the comparisons to Hamilton given the high-profile nature of his Mercedes seat. At the young age of 18, the Italian needs to face the ruthless nature of F1 if he wishes to achieve the heights of the seven-time champion’s stint with Mercedes — which will be quite a steep task.

He would naturally be hesitant to put himself on the same pedestal as Hamilton, but he named a similarity between him and the Briton, last year.

Antonelli feels his driving style is similar to that of Hamilton

While Mercedes were contemplating Antonelli being Hamilton’s full-time replacement, last year, the Italian was present at the track in their garage for several Grand Prix weekends. This would have been helpful for Antonelli to gain some crucial insights from Hamilton himself.

In an interview with Gazzetta, Antonelli explained how he had quite a few discussions with Hamilton while claiming that he has a similar driving style to the Briton.

“He’s (Hamilton’s) very kind and talks to me a lot. And in terms of style it is similar to mine, with the car having a lot of understeer,” Antonelli said. “I was in Singapore and listening to him talk to the engineers; I learned a lot”.

Mercedes race team coordinator Stephen Lord reveals the message Lewis Hamilton wrote to Kimi Antonelli at this year’s Italian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/9nkD9jv16L — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) December 11, 2024

Being a Ferrari driver in 2025, Hamilton won’t be interacting with Antonelli in the same capacity he did last year. The 18-year-old will have to rely upon George Russell’s experience and seniority to learn the tricks of the trade.

Nevertheless, Antonelli knows he will be on his own as all other 19 drivers including Russell and Hamilton will not be giving him an inch on the track.