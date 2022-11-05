Sergio Perez set to promote $200 million Marvel film at Brazilian Grand Prix

Since 2020, drivers can have innumerable helmet designs throughout the season. This has allowed all the drivers to accumulate their creative side and add commercial interest to one of the most discoverable wearables to the viewers.

Many drivers also post tributes for specific Grand Prix races, like Pierre Gasly now wears special helmets for his late friend Antonie Hubert during the Belgian Grand Prix, who lost his life at Spa Francorchamps during an F2 race back in 2019.

Moreover, Lewis Hamilton wore a special Ayrton Senna helmet last year during the Brazilian GP. Now, another driver will wear a specially customized helmet in Brazil this year.

Sergio Perez is to wear a Black panther-themed helmet

With Marvel soon releasing the second part of Black Panther, its promotion is at its peak scale. During the Brazilian Grand Prix, Perez will wear a Black Panther theme helmet.

The $200 million budget has asked Perez to promote the film during the race. The reports further add that it might be relevant to Perez’s compatriot José Tenoch Huerta Mejía’s character Namor.

Checo has revealed in Ep.2 of his StarPlus docu-series that he is using a Black Panther themed helmet for Brazil! He has been asked by Marvel to promote the movie, releasing Nov 11th. It may be relevant to Namor, a character played by José Tenoch Huerta Mejía 🇲🇽 (@PEREZRAClNG) pic.twitter.com/Aeyx1Ay1IL — RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 (@redbulletin) November 4, 2022

The movie will be released on November 11 worldwide. Owing to its previous success, the upcoming movie has gained immense hype from marvel fans and could become a blockbuster hit.

Red Bull star aims for the championship win in 2023

Perez has been a reliable deputy to Max Verstappen in the last two years with Red Bull. Now with aiding the Dutchman to gain two championship titles, Perez is aiming for his own individual success.

The Mexican realizes that Red Bull is at the peak of its superiority. 2023 could not be a better chance to aim for the title in his career. However, with the wind-tunnel penalty, it remains to be seen how much performative loss the Milton-Keynes-based outfit will have to manage.

On the other hand, Verstappen is among the top-tier drivers on the grid. Whether Perez could competitively beat him is a big question. Plus, whether Red Bull would even prioritize Perez’s championship ambitions over Verstappen’s is a distant thought.

