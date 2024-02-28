Lewis Hamilton Flaunts the Bling in Bahrain With $18 Billion Worth Fashion Mogul’s 2024 Fall Collection

Formula 1 is back as the inaugural race of the 2024 season will take place in Bahrain this weekend. Although the new campaign has officially not begun, Lewis Hamilton has yet begun grabbing the attention of fans with his avant-garde looks during media day. The Mercedes star arrived at the paddock with a glitzy attire from the $18 billion fashion brand, Gucci, and continued his tradition to be the fashion trendsetter in the sport.

Hamilton wore an eye-catching outfit, studded with hundreds of reflective elements on the collar, from the 2024 Fall Collection by Gucci, a luxury fashion brand based in Florence, Italy. Gucci most recently released their Fall Collection of this year during the Milan Fashion Week.

Kirsten Dunst, Salma Hayek, and Solange were some other notable names present during the launch. Keeping Gucci aside, Hamilton also is famous for representing other renowned brands such as Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, and Valentino, among others.

When it comes to the season opener in Bahrain this weekend, Hamilton and the rest of the drivers arrived a day earlier than usual. Due to the occasion of Ramadan, FIA has pre-poned next weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix main race to Saturday instead of Sunday.

Therefore, the Bahrain GP race also had to be shifted to a Saturday as the norms say there should be at least a week’s gap between the two races. Since this weekend’s race will take place on a Saturday, F1’s media day has moved to Wednesday.

Lewis Hamilton grabs all headlines even before 2024 season opener

Although the 2024 season has not even begun, Lewis Hamilton is yet the talk of the town for various reasons. The most obvious reason is that he made a blockbuster revelation towards the end of last month that he would be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari next year. Another reason is that Hamilton has already begun to flaunt his Italian assets.

He styled a sunglass named Enzo from the house of Jaques Mariemage, a Los Angeles-based sunglass maker, to pay tribute to Ferrari founder, Enzo Ferrari. Apart from this, Hamilton also flaunted the Valentino Fall 2024 Collection recently at the British Vogue Party.

Hamilton’s pre-season testing outfits were equally attention-grabbing. The seven-time world champion donned an outfit on the second day of testing by Wales Bonner that included cargo pants, a jacket, and an endurance T-shirt. He styled it with a six-inch boot and the Enzo sunglasses.

On the third day of testing, Lewis Hamilton wore an outfit from Rhude Designs by Rhuigi Villasenor. It was from the designer’s Fall 2024 Menswear Collection. Via his outfit, Hamilton wanted to pay tribute to Mohammad Ali.