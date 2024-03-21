“I Hate That”: Max Verstappen Reveals Why His Negative Side Is Often Projected in Drive to Survive

Many know Max Verstappen’s love-hate relationship with Drive to Survive. The Red Bull driver often speaks against Netflix’s overdramatization of the series. Now, he has come forward to reveal the reasons why he does not like the docu-series and how they bring out his negative side.

Verstappen revealed, in a recent conversation with The Project, that he does not like the way Netflix conducts the interviews. “You don’t really see a lot of me in Drive to Survive because I don’t like doing it. So yeah, you probably don’t get the right side of me because it’s just an interview. I’m just sitting down in a dark room, and I hate that!”

Apart from this, the Red Bull star also revealed that he does not like to talk about F1 or the ongoing season. He also pointed out that some things are just private and the fans don’t really need to know that. The defending champion once boycotted the series due to its crafted rivalry.

While Max Verstappen does not sync well with Netflix’s Drive to Survive, it’s the other way around for Daniel Ricciardo. Ricciardo is probably one of the most favorite members of the DTS family, and his fame has skyrocketed through the docu-series.

How is Daniel Ricciardo different from Max Verstappen?

Daniel Ricciardo’s performance has made him a perfect fit for a show like Drive to Survive. The Honey Badger is the only person who has appeared in the series for four different teams. In the first season, he was with Red Bull. In the next two seasons, he was with Renault. In the fourth and fifth seasons, Ricciardo wore McLaren overalls, followed by the sixth season, in which he came back to Red Bull.

In the latest edition of Drive to Survive, Daniel Ricciardo had limited time as he was in a reserve driver role before he landed an opportunity with Red Bull’s sister team in 2023.

Another man who has garnered huge fame through the docu-series is Haas’ former team boss Guenther Steiner. The Italian-American’s over-the-top personality and no-nonsense attitude won over Formula 1 fans.