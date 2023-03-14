“I’m Not Like Toto Wolff” – James Vowles Reveals Why He Left 8x Champions Mercedes to Lead Underdogs Williams

James Vowles left Mercedes to join Williams as their new Team Principal in 2023. He is one of the most distinguished team personnel in F1’s history having won 9 Constructors and Drivers Titles and overseen over 100 race wins working with Honda, Brawn and Mercedes

Vowles has been one of Toto Wolff’s most trusted employees during his time at Brackley. He worked as the Chief Strategist for the Silver Arrows, playing a vital role in the team’s domination in F1 between 2014-2021.

Now the Briton has moved to Williams, a fallen giant in itself. Taking up the team principal role at a historic team like Williams is a matter of pride.

A message from James Vowles on his first day at Grove! 🤩🙌#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/upoNRQnepj — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 20, 2023

But the task won’t be easy leading a team who have finished 9th or 10th in the past few seasons. But the new team boss says he does not work like his former Austrian boss. And wants to carve out a legacy of his own.

Also Read: Toto Wolff’s Work Ethic Should Keep Lewis Hamilton Motivated About W14, Says Mick Schumacher

Vowles talks about Toto Wolff’s influence on his leadership

James Vowles joined BAR-Honda in 2004 and remained with the team when Ross Brawn bought the team following Honda’s exit. With Brawn GP, he clinched the 2009 title and remained with the Brackley-based team following Mercedes’ takeover.

In 2013, Wolff was appointed as the team principal. And along with him came their star driver Lewis Hamilton from McLaren. And the next season onwards Mercedes would be a dominant force in F1 winning 8 titles in a row.

In the years that followed Vowles has also worked closely with his Austrian team boss. He claims to have had a good relationship with the entire Mercedes crew, especially his former Team Principal.

James has been a key part of the Team over the past decade, playing an integral role in our success in recent years. We are delighted that he will take this next step in his career. 👏 pic.twitter.com/6Zm2Oy3rpt — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 13, 2023

James explained, “Toto and I have had a working relationship for. I’m just wondering how long it’s been, but probably 12 years. And that’s a relationship you don’t just let go of overnight.”

Even after his departure to Williams, the former Mercedes Strategist says he is on good terms with Wolff. But as a team leader, he needs to be on good terms with the remaining 8 teams too.

He clarified, “My relationship with Toto is incredibly strong because I worked directly with him and ask him questions. But I also do the same with many others in the paddock.”

Also Read: Toto Wolff Asserts Mercedes Could Adopt Red Bull Concept After Woeful 2023 Start

James Vowles is keen on charting his own path in F1

James Vowles said he wanted to follow his ambition and that’s why he left Mercedes. However, the Williams chief claims he has taken notes from his former boss which influenced his work ethic and leadership style.

He said, “There is a lot of influence. He was a big part of my life and shaped a lot of what we did. He’s incredibly successful in how he organized himself in this business. But everyone is individual.”

Vowles has a lot of ambitions for Williams. The Briton has already clarified he won’t be turning his new team into a Mercedes B team. And will align the 9-time Constructors champions on its own objectives.

New Williams F1 boss James Vowles says he is not looking to turn the team into a “mini-Mercedes” ❌ How do you think the former-Mercedes man will do in his new role? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IcUMlufSn5 — Autosport (@autosport) January 14, 2023

He underlines that he does not want to be another Toto Wolff and implement his own way of working with the team. Something the Mercedes Team Principal also agrees with.

He added, “I had a discussion with him once and he asked me my point of view. I made it clear that I’m different from him. And that’s a good thing. I don’t want to be like him. I want to have my own independent thoughts. That’s what the strengths of both of us are.”

Williams still remains a customer team of Mercedes and the two teams share test drivers. There will be some overlaps between the two teams, but it will be interesting to see how their new Team boss crafts his way out.

Also Read: Toto Wolff’s Mercedes Underestimated Their Rivals Before 2023 & Is reason For Their Struggles Claims Veteran F1 Journalist